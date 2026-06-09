“I thought I was big until I met you”: Trump loses a size contest he started himself at a Wisconsin farm event

President Donald Trump drew attention at a Wisconsin farm event when he paused to openly admire a former NFL star standing in the audience, telling him, “I thought I was big until I met you, Joe.” The moment came during what was officially billed as a Roundtable on American Agriculture at Custer Farms, though the gathering featured many of the high-energy elements typically seen at a Trump rally. As detailed by Mediaite, the clip was shared via the White House Press Pool on X and quickly made the rounds online.

Recommended Videos

Trump had been in the middle of discussing fuel prices and his past experiences in Iowa when he spotted Joe Thomas, the former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle who hails from Brookfield, Wisconsin. He pointed out the former football star and declared, “I don’t know who the hell he is, but he is one hell of a specimen. This guy, this is one hell of a physical specimen. Fantastic, that’s what I like.” The exchange was clipped and widely shared shortly after the event.

Thomas is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. Standing at 6 ft 6 in and weighing 312 lb during his playing career, he was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and went on to play 11 seasons. His durability remains particularly notable, as he completed 10,363 consecutive snaps, the longest such streak since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1999.

Trump uses the moment to celebrate the farmers and Wisconsin crowd

Beyond the size comparison, Trump used the moment to pivot toward the event’s central theme of American agriculture. He praised the hosts, Ken and his family, saying, “They’re really amazing people. They built this country. You all built this country, not the complainers, not the wise guys.” Amid other Trump Wisconsin rally events this year, the President also took time to reflect on his political standing in the state, noting, “You know, it’s known as difficult. It’s difficult. You got to be good to win, but we won here, as you know.”

President Trump in Chippewa Falls to NFL Hall of Famer (and Brookfield native) Joe Thomas: “Look at this guy over here. He is one hell of a specimen. This is one hell of a physical specimen. That’s what I like!” pic.twitter.com/KdtxisOc7Q — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) June 5, 2026

Thomas’s credentials extend well beyond his physical stature. In addition to 10 Pro Bowl selections, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. His playing style drew heavily from his background in track and field, specifically the shot put, and his post-retirement career has included work as an analyst for NFL Network. He also recently held a coaching position with the Munich Ravens in the European League of Football, amid the Freedom 250 rally lineup announcement drawing fresh attention to Trump’s event calendar around the same period.

Trump also addressed his performance in Wisconsin directly, expressing pride in having won the state and joking that he was still looking for the few people who voted against him. The Wisconsin stop came as the President continued a busy domestic schedule, amid his anti-weaponization fund push facing renewed resistance in the Senate from members of his own party.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy