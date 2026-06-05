Trump announces new Freedom 250 rally lineup who will deliver ‘the greatest music ever played,’ and it’s after ‘no talent’ singers pulled out

President Donald Trump has officially unveiled the new musical lineup for the upcoming Freedom 250 rally, which is set to take place on June 24 in Washington, D.C, The Hill reported. This announcement arrives shortly after a wave of previously scheduled performers distanced themselves from the event, which is being organized by the Trump-backed Freedom 250 organization. It is clear that the administration is moving forward with a revised vision for the kickoff of the Great American State Fair.

Recommended Videos

The event, which is being billed as a massive celebration for the country’s 250th anniversary, will be held at 7:00 PM. In a message posted to his Truth Social account, President Trump described the rally as a truly special occasion. “On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!”

It is interesting to see how the president is handling the recent departures of the initial musical acts. He made his feelings on the situation quite clear in his recent social media post. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” he stated. “All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

The new lineup features performers who are already quite familiar with the president’s events

Lee Greenwood, famous for his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA,” is slated to introduce the president. Trump referred to the 1984 song as “one of the Greatest Hits of All Time.” Additionally, opera singer Christopher Macchio is set to perform a variety of classics, including “Nessun Dorma,” “Hallelujah,” “Ave Maria” and “God Bless America.” The president spoke very highly of Macchio’s vocal talents, noting, “Not since the legendary Luciano Pavarotti has there been such a voice!”

The musical program will also include appearances by the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Choir, the U.S. Marine Band, and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus. These groups are expected to provide the soundtrack for the evening, which will conclude with a speech by “a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Trump announces musical acts for Freedom 250 rally: ‘We don’t want singers with no talent’https://t.co/FnnRD6VJbj — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2026

The initial announcement last week had included names like Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, Flo Rida, and Bret Michaels. However, many of these artists pulled out after learning about the political nature of the rally. For instance, Young MC claimed the artists were never told about any political involvement.

While some, like Vanilla Ice, expressed a desire to perform regardless of politics, the current status of those remaining artists remains a bit unclear. Vanilla Ice recently mentioned on Fox News that he was unsure if he was still involved but expressed that he would be in attendance regardless.

It is worth noting that Freedom 250 is an organization created via executive order by President Trump to oversee the 250th birthday festivities. The rally is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. The administration has several other events planned, including a Grand Prix race in the nation’s capital this August and the Great American State Fair, which will span June and July. There is also a UFC fight scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House. The 90ft UFC arena is already set up, and the president has even suggested it might become a permanent fixture.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy