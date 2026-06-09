Vanilla Ice went on Fox News to say he’s “super proud” to perform for Trump and doesn’t understand why any musician would turn this down

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, appeared on Fox News’ Saturday in America to defend his decision to perform at the Freedom 250 concert series, even as a wave of other artists have pulled out. Seated across from host Kayleigh McEnany, the rapper said he is “super proud” to be part of the celebration marking the 250th birthday of the United States. He could not understand why fellow performers were choosing to back out.

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The Freedom 250 event is part of a broader initiative called The Great American State Fair, scheduled to run on the National Mall from June 25 through July 10, as detailed by CBS News. Organizers have described it as a nonpartisan effort to unite Americans, but a majority of the originally announced artists have since withdrawn. Several cited the political nature of the event as their reason for leaving.

Van Winkle pushed back on that framing, arguing that entertainers should not be placed on a political platform. He said music is universal, comparing a performer at the event to a DJ who could play any wedding regardless of the guests’ politics. “It’s about coming together, it’s about being American,” he told McEnany.

Vanilla Ice and remaining performers stand firm as the Freedom 250 lineup shrinks

Among those who have exited the lineup, Martina McBride posted on social media that she had been assured the event would be nonpartisan but that the situation changed. Bret Michaels of Poison said the event had evolved into something more divisive than what he initially agreed to, and noted he had received threats he described as completely unfounded and unforgivable. The Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day have also publicly confirmed they will not perform.

'Who Throws a Better Party Than Trump?' Vanilla Ice Can't Wrap His Head Around Fellow Acts Fleeing Freedom 250 Event https://t.co/zCfv4sC6DQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 6, 2026

Some acts remain on the bill. Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli confirmed he will perform on June 26 as part of The I Love The 90’s Tour, saying he wants to entertain and unite people rather than divide them. Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory also said he plans to take the stage, despite not supporting the President. Trump, amid his push to overhaul the event’s rally lineup, had floated turning the concert into an AMERICA IS BACK Rally after the artist departures.

Van Winkle also praised Trump’s track record as an event host, asking on air, “Who throws a better party than Trump?” He described the President’s events as classy, fun, and over the top, and said that should be an added incentive for performers to participate. Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner maintained that the organization remains committed to welcoming all Americans who want to commemorate the anniversary, calling it a nonpartisan effort focused on history and unity.

Six GOP senators, meanwhile, have been pushing back on other elements of the broader Trump agenda, including voting to block the anti-weaponization fund’s revival. Vanilla Ice remains set to perform at the National Mall on Friday, June 26, as originally scheduled.

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