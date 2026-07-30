Pilot pulls off emergency beach landing after engine fails just five minutes into flight, leaving everyone stunned

A routine flight turned into a dramatic survival story after a pilot was forced to land a small aircraft on a crowded California beach only minutes after takeoff. What could have ended in tragedy instead became a remarkable example of calm decision-making under pressure.

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The emergency landing happened on Huntington Beach and quickly spread across social media. Millions watched the footage as the plane safely touched down on the sand while beachgoers looked on in disbelief, as per Dexerto. Despite the frightening situation, nobody on board or on the beach was injured.

The pilot later explained how quickly the situation unfolded after the aircraft lost engine power. With very little time to react, he had to make a life-saving decision that has now drawn widespread praise.

A level of calm that’s hard to imagine when everything suddenly goes wrong

Pilot Michael Bremner and his 16-year-old nephew Griffin had taken off from John Wayne Airport. The aircraft had only been in the air for about five minutes when the engine suddenly failed, forcing Bremner to search for an emergency landing spot.

Pilot with his teen nephew take an unexpected visit to the beach after being forced to make an emergency landing at Huntington Beach in California.



The pair took off from John Wayne Airport when the engine broke down at about 1,000 feet, just 5 minutes after takeoff.



"When that… pic.twitter.com/ARUevW0E4T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 28, 2026

“Very quickly, I’d realized that we’d run out of time to restart the engine,” Bremner told Fox 11 LA, adding that he spotted a large, sparsely populated beach and turned to land there. The aircraft safely landed on Huntington Beach without hitting anyone. Police officers remained with the plane while beach visitors continued enjoying the shoreline after the incident.

Surprisingly, Griffin was far less shaken than many expected. The teenager admitted the experience became memorable for an unexpected reason. “I started to enjoy the emergency landing,” he said, adding that he found it “kind of amusing” by the end.

Bremner said he felt “extremely fortunate” that he and his nephew were able to walk away safely after the emergency landing. “Grateful is the word for it,” he said. According to ABC7, the Federal Aviation Administration will now investigate what caused the engine failure that led to the incident.

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