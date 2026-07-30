A woman bit her husband’s toes every day for years after a brain injury left him in a coma, hoping to aid his recovery

A woman’s unwavering dedication to her husband has captured attention across China after she revealed an unusual part of his recovery journey. For years, she gently bit his toes every day in the hope of stimulating his nerves after a devastating accident left him with a severe brain injury and in a coma.

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Her husband, Zhao Jinqian, suffered catastrophic injuries in 2019 after falling nearly 20 feet while rescuing a child trapped on the roof of a warehouse. During the fall, Zhao used his own body to protect the child. The youngster escaped unharmed, but Zhao landed headfirst and sustained severe brain injuries along with multiple fractures.

Doctors warned Zhao’s family that the chances of him recovering were extremely low. According to Dexerto, doctors told the family, “his chances of regaining consciousness were extremely slim.” Despite that prognosis, his wife, Song Mei, refused to give up. She left her job as a kindergarten art teacher to care for him full time and began selling her paintings online to support the family while focusing on his rehabilitation.

A level of devotion few people could imagine

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), doctors advised Song to regularly stimulate Zhao’s fingers and toes as part of his rehabilitation. The exercises were meant to encourage nerve activity and aid his recovery.

A woman spent seven years biting her husband's toes every single day. Doctors said he would never wake up.



In October 2019, Zhao Jinqian climbed onto a warehouse roof in Kaifeng, Henan, to save a three-year-old boy stuck on the edge. As he grabbed the child, the old roof gave… pic.twitter.com/qk3yA8aw2a — The Husky (@Mr_Husky1) July 29, 2026

While carrying out those exercises, Song accidentally bit one of her husband’s toes and noticed what appeared to be a slight reaction. The reaction was enough to convince her to keep it up. Believing it could be helping, she made it part of his daily routine. Before doing so, she covered his foot with a plastic bag and gently bit his toes. She continued the unusual practice for years.

Song’s care went far beyond that routine. She spent countless hours talking to Zhao, massaging his arms and legs, and helping him through every stage of rehabilitation. Even when progress was slow, she remained committed to his recovery.

Her persistence eventually brought encouraging results. Zhao first opened his eyes in 2024. Since then, he has continued to improve. Today, Zhao can understand speech, raise his hand when prompted, and briefly stand with assistance as his rehabilitation continues.

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