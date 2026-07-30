Lindsay Clancy murder trial enters day two as ex-husband shares testimony about the family’s final months

Patrick Clancy returned to the witness stand Tuesday as the murder trial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, entered its second day. His emotional testimony gave jurors a closer look at the family’s final months before their three children were killed. According to CBS Boston, the closely watched Massachusetts trial is still ongoing.

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The testimony followed opening statements delivered a day earlier. Prosecutors allege Lindsay Clancy killed the couple’s three children before attempting to take her own life. The defense is expected to argue that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time. Prosecutors insist she should be held criminally responsible.

Patrick described what he said was a steady decline in Lindsay’s mental health after the birth of their third child. He told jurors she experienced suicidal thoughts, sought treatment from several medical providers, and spent time in psychiatric hospitals before the tragedy. Those details are expected to play a major role as the trial continues.

It sounds like everything started changing after their youngest child

The case focuses on the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. Prosecutors allege the children were strangled with elastic exercise bands inside the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Day two of testimony focused less on legal arguments and more on what life inside the home was like before the killings.

Attorney Kevin Reddington walks Patrick Clancy through the various homages to his and Lindsay Clancy’s children found in the family home, including photo collages documenting each child at every month starting as newborns.#LindsayClancyTrial pic.twitter.com/FhN0QBAn5w — Olivia (@OliviaLambo_) July 29, 2026

Patrick testified that Lindsay “fell into a shame spiral” after the birth of their youngest child. He also told jurors she “threatened both suicide and harm to the children” while taking medications prescribed by at least three different healthcare providers. According to TMZ, those statements were part of his courtroom testimony.

He further testified that Lindsay spent “several days in psychiatric hospitals” during late 2022 and early 2023 because she was “still having thoughts of suicide.” His testimony outlined months of mental health struggles that the defense is expected to rely on throughout the trial.

The courtroom also heard Patrick recount the devastating moments after he returned home from an errand. He described discovering the scene inside the house and finding his children. Prosecutors also introduced evidence that included the children’s clothing as they continued presenting their case.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her attorneys are expected to argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was legally insane when the children were killed. Prosecutors continue to maintain the killings were intentional and have previously described them as acts of “extreme atrocity and cruelty.”

According to current reporting, the trial remains ongoing. More witnesses are expected to testify as both the prosecution and defense continue presenting evidence in the coming weeks.

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