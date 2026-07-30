TikToker claims his Vizio TV ‘forced’ him to link Walmart account, and the internet stands with him on the data privacy implications

A new Vizio television is sparking a massive conversation about digital privacy after a user revealed that the device allegedly required a linked Walmart account to access basic smart features, Daily Dot reported. The situation has gained significant traction online, with many users expressing frustration over how much data companies are harvesting from hardware we keep in our living rooms.

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The issue first surfaced when a TikToker under the handle @Razorx2212 posted a video detailing his experience with a new Vizio unit. He told his followers he was being “forced” to create and link a Walmart account to access SmartTV functionality. He also mentioned not having recollection of reading such an instruction on the box he bought it in. The TikToker said, “This is just them tracking us; They wanna see what we watch.”

The clip has already racked up more than 83,000 views, and it didn’t take long for the conversation to migrate over to X. The verified account @WallStreetApes amplified the story by highlighting the specific data privacy implications tied to the Walmart and Vizio connection. Because Walmart owns Vizio, the company gains access to a wealth of personal information once a user links their account.

Beyond just the account credentials, the findings shared on X suggest that Walmart gains visibility into what you are watching in real time, along with your broader mobile and online streaming activity. The account alleged that users are essentially granting permission for this data collection the moment they click next during the initial setup, often without ever reading the fine print. The narrator from the X account noted, “All of this data collected, just because you bought and wanted to watch TV.”

American bought a Vizio Smart TV from Walmart. He took it home only to find you cannot use the TV without a Walmart account logged in



You cent even turn it on and get past the first screen



This is because Walmart bought Vizio and by having you sign in with your account they can… pic.twitter.com/FdIkxQNYVe — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 28, 2026

The reaction from the online community has been swift and decisive. In the comments on TikTok, some users offered potential workarounds, with one person suggesting it might be a pre-programming setting. They said, “I’m pretty sure there’s a way to bypass this…I don’t really think it’s that much of an issue. But I do see your point.”

Others were less forgiving and encouraged the original poster to return the hardware entirely. Some suggested switching to non-smart TVs or investing in physical media to regain control over their viewing experience.

The sentiment was echoed on X, where many users vowed to avoid Vizio products moving forward. One user shared, “Thanks for sharing and enlightening…I will never consider purchasing a Vizio Smart TV again. We purchased one years ago; I need to dispose of it at our county electronics recycling.”

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