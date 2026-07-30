Father calls kids’ clothing ‘prostitute wear’ after he says stores had nothing appropriate for his daughters

Back-to-school shopping usually follows the same routine for many families. One father expected to pick up shorts and jeans for his two daughters before the school year began. Instead, he walked away frustrated after claiming he could not find what he considered age-appropriate clothing in several department stores.

Recommended Videos

The father’s experience quickly spread across social media after a video of his shopping trip was shared on X by the account @HistorianUSA1. The clip sparked a wider discussion about how children’s clothing is designed and whether current fashion trends have gone too far for younger girls.

According to The Daily Dot, the father said he initially expected to find a wider range of options while shopping for his daughters. However, he said he was surprised by what he found in the girls’ section and questioned why longer, more traditional styles were difficult to locate.

He thought it would be a quick shopping trip… then every store looked the same

In the viral video, the father said he began shopping at Kohl’s because it had always been his family’s go-to store for back-to-school clothes. He explained that he usually buys shorts for the current season along with jeans for winter. He also likes using Kohl’s Cash rewards after each shopping trip.

Dad goes to Kohl’s to buy school clothes for his 8 and 10-year-old daughters.



Every single pair of shorts and jeans is “booty cut.” He says it looks like prostitute wear / hip hop hose clothes. Manager just shrugs and says that’s all they stock.



Bigger sizes don’t help.



This… pic.twitter.com/XQs3YH71f8 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 28, 2026

However, this year was different. He said he searched every aisle in the girls’ section but could not find the longer shorts he wanted. After leaving Kohl’s, he visited three more department stores. He claimed every store offered nearly the same styles.

Frustrated by what he found, the father questioned why those designs had become so common. He said, “What person in these head departments… thought to themselves, let’s push inappropriate clothing on children.” He also criticized many of the outfits and described them as “prostitute wear.”

Unable to find suitable clothing, he approached a store manager and asked, “Where are the appropriate clothes for little girls?” According to the father, the manager replied that those were the only styles available. The manager also explained that buying a larger size would only make the waist wider rather than increase the length of the shorts.

After visiting four different stores without success, the father said he plans to shop online instead. Although he prefers buying clothes in person because returns are easier, he no longer believes local department stores carry the styles he wants for his daughters.

The video quickly spread across X and attracted thousands of reactions. One commenter tagged First Lady Melania Trump and wrote, “I pray you can help here,” and called it a real problem affecting young girls. Another user said, “I always wonder why the parents buy them such clothing.”

The X account @HistorianUSA1 argued in its caption that the issue was not accidental, writing, “this is not a glitch, this is the product.” One user even compared the discussion to past criticism of Bratz dolls, saying they had avoided buying the dolls for their own daughter because of concerns over their styling.

While the video has drawn widespread attention online, the father’s identity has not been publicly confirmed. The specific Kohl’s location and his reported conversation with the store manager could not be independently verified. Kohl’s has not issued a public statement regarding the incident as of publication.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy