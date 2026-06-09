‘I’m for it’: Bill Maher answered the 60 Minutes question before his panel could start defending Scott Pelley

Bill Maher made clear where he stands on the 60 Minutes shakeup before his panelists could get a word in. During the overtime segment of Real Time with Bill Maher on June 6, 2026, he cut straight to it: “What does the panel think of the recent shakeup at 60 Minutes? I’m for it.” He also admitted he never particularly liked Pelley and does not view him as a national treasure.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Mediaite, the panel included Senator Chris Murphy and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. Murphy argued that the changes at the network are part of a broader pattern, claiming that President Donald Trump is using regulatory powers to install friendly ownership at major media companies and punish critics. He described it as a censorship state being built in real time.

Maher pushed back. He said he watches 60 Minutes every week and questioned whether he would have noticed any difference at all if he were not reading about it constantly in the press. He compared the personnel changes to routine cast rotations at Saturday Night Live, arguing that companies change hands and bring in their own people, and that is simply how the business works.

Maher says he’d need a smoking gun before he’d start pointing fingers at Trump

The backdrop to all of this is Paramount’s October 2025 deal to acquire The Free Press, which brought Bari Weiss on board as editor-in-chief of CBS News. David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, framed the move as a way to modernize content and build a more trusted news organization. Weiss has since become a central figure in the ongoing tensions inside the newsroom, amid Pelley’s claim that CBS management had instructed him to inject falsehoods into his reporting before his departure.

Bill Maher: "What does the panel think of the recent shakeup at 60 Minutes? I'm for it. Good night!"



Chris Murphy: "You’re watching a censorship state be created… [Trump] is using regulatory powers to punish people who oppose him." pic.twitter.com/znhd3BA081 — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) June 8, 2026

Murphy pressed further on the panel, insisting that the network is actively killing stories that would be embarrassing to the president and that viewers cannot know what they are missing. Maher remained skeptical, noting that he has still seen segments critical of the administration air on the program. He said he would only become genuinely concerned if he saw a real smoking gun, such as the hiring of figures like Alex Jones or Candace Owens.

The contrast between Maher’s measured view of the staffing changes and Murphy’s warnings about democratic erosion was sharp throughout the segment. Maher’s position is that the media industry routinely overreacts to personnel shifts, while Murphy sees a systemic threat to independent journalism. The 60 Minutes newsroom has been under sustained pressure since the Weiss appointment, with another correspondent losing her contract after a segment on Salvadoran prisons was pulled before it could air.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy