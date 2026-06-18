Woman ditched her sister and her spoiled kids for a free vacation, but the chaos after she took a friend proved exactly why the sister was left behind

A Redditor shared a story of an unpleasant interaction with her family. According to BoredPanda, she claimed that she skipped her sister and her spoiled kids and went on holiday with her friend and her kids instead. However, her sister didn’t like the idea of her children being snubbed from a free vacation. After the woman posted holiday content on social media, the sister who had been ditched became furious and sparked significant family drama, which their mother also became a part of.

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The Redditor, u/CupcakeCommercial666, posted a story on r/entitledparents about an odd interaction with her sister and mother over not taking her sister and her children on a free holiday. According to her, she won a raffle at her job for an all-paid holiday vacation for four people. She mentioned that she asked her boyfriend, friends, and others to join her, but it appears no one was available. She then went to her sister to offer her the vacation, but spending some time with her and the kids made her realize that their behavior might ruin the trip.

Later, when she chose her friend, it caused an outburst. It appears that the sister lied to manipulate their mother, claiming the Redditor had promised to take her and her children on holiday. The Redditor described, “She got mad and called me an a******, then said I knew she ‘needed a vacation’, and then hung up on me before I could reply.” She added, “Later, while I was leaving work, our Mom called me asking why I’d promised niece/nephew I’d take them on vacation. I said I never told them I would? I hadn’t even spoken to them since the last time I visited.”

Mother eventually sided with Redditor after learning about her sister’s doing

It appears that their mother eventually sided with the Redditor after learning that her sister had misinformed her. She mentioned that her mother then took action for lying, “Mom also tore into Sis for lying to her and also hurting her kids’ feelings like that. Getting their hopes up about a vacation and then dashing them by saying I ‘ruined it’ and they couldn’t go .” The redditor also said she felt bad because her sister gave her children high hopes, only to hurt them.

After her post reached many people, they appeared to side with her. One of them wrote, “One of the biggest rules for having a happy life is to cut out/stay away from toxic people. Your sister drains you; you did the right thing.” Another one added, “Two wonderful things in this world…the word “NO” and the “END” icon on our phones. So powerful and so liberating. You did the right thing. And you were sweet with your niece and nephew. You sound like a sensible person.”

It appears that she didn’t have an intense confrontation with the children’s mother. Many seemed to be on her side for the story she told. However, this seems to be just one part of the tale. The backstory and the sister’s side remain unknown, including the identities of the people involved.

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