‘Absolutely terrifying’: A Colorado woman says her wheel came off on the highway with her baby in the car, 10 minutes after a repair

A Colorado mother says a routine trip to the mechanic turned into a roadside scare within minutes of getting her car back, with her baby still in the vehicle. Her account has not been independently verified, and it comes from a single source: her own description of events. According to The Nerd Stash, a Redditor who posts as crochetingPotter described in a post on r/Wellthatsucks how her front wheel came loose just ten minutes after leaving the auto shop.

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Everything seemed normal, she says, until she merged onto the highway, where she noticed something was wrong and pulled off at the next exit. “I watched it bounce and roll into oncoming traffic!” she wrote, describing the moment the wheel detached. “It got really close to hitting a SUV but thank goodness it missed and then rolled into a ditch.” She said everyone, including her baby, came out of it unharmed, as the child had been in the vehicle with her. “Absolutely terrifying. 0/10 experience,” she added.

Once she reached out, the shop moved fast: a tow truck arrived promptly, and staff owned up to what had gone wrong. She says the root cause was a trainee who hadn’t properly torqued the front wheel into place. “I get it man; everyone makes mistakes,” she wrote, “but ****, that’s a big one.”

The mistake likely has legal weight, even if she won’t pursue it

Legally, a case like this would likely have solid footing if she chose to pursue it. According to Lawyers.com, mechanics owe customers a duty of care to complete repairs competently, and a shop’s substandard work can be grounds for a negligence claim if it leads to damage or injury. Loose lug nuts specifically are cited by the Lyon Firm, referencing a U.S. Department of Transportation report, as one of the more common mechanical causes behind repair-related accidents.

She made clear in follow-up comments that legal action wasn’t something she was considering, explaining that this particular business is among the few independently run repair shops still operating in her area, and that walking away wasn’t something she was willing to consider. She’s been going there for a long stretch of time, she said, and her experience with the owner had consistently been positive up to this point. “Overall, I’m mad but mistakes happen, and I know he’ll make it right,” she wrote.

A similar mechanic mishap recently drew attention when a customer’s attempt to save money on car parts ended up costing her far more in repairs than she had hoped to avoid. Proper wheel installation is more precise than it might seem. According to Tire Rack, lug nuts need to be tightened to a specific torque value listed in the vehicle’s owner’s manual, typically using a star-shaped pattern rather than working around the wheel in a circle, since either under- or over-tightening can leave the wheel unsafe.

The issue is common enough that federal regulators track it: NHTSA has previously issued formal service bulletins directing dealerships to re-torque wheels to spec after finding the same problem in specific vehicle models. She later described her own reaction to the moment more bluntly in a comment, writing, “I was cursing up a storm! My toddler was not impressed lol.”

None of the details of the incident have been independently verified beyond her own account.

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