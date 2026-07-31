This server confessed to taking revenge on under-tippers, including nearly throwing away a customer’s passport once: ‘Oh no, where is it?’

A server has confessed to the method he used to take revenge on customers who did not tip him as expected. The server alleged that he had a policy for customers who under-tip: not to return anything to customers who forgot something on the table. He confessed to this in a video and shared it on social media.

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According to Brobible, the man whose name appears to be Gil Cano per his TikTok profile, confessed to his actions against the people visiting the restaurant. Cano recalled, “I used to be a petty a** server, bro. If you left anything at the table and dared to undertip me severely. It. Was. Mine.” Gil claimed he had thrown several items left on the table he was serving. He stated, “I’ve thrown out passports and prescription glasses; and I’d help them look if they came back looking.” And reportedly mimicked himself, “Oh no, where is it? Where is it?”

Even though he claimed he had thrown things like glasses and passports, Brobible reached out to him for details, but it appears he exaggerated on TikTok. He stated, “So almost the whole TikTok was the truth. I exaggerated a bit. I WANTED to throw away a passport but didn’t. But boy did I want to.” He even added that the glasses he had thrown in the trash were found by the customer, who had to put his hands into the trash bin wearing gloves.

Viewers shared their own ways of dealing with customers who left small tips

As the video gained traction, several servers shared their ways to handle situations like these, as one of the commenters stated, “One time a single guy came in, he’s super nice, we talked and had a good conversation. The check comes; it’s $79 he tips me $5. Then he left and he came back because he forgot his AirPods…. I threw them in the trash.” Another one added, “I threw away adderall, a ring, retainers, ect I didn’t care Yes, it’s not mandatory to tip, and either is me taking care of the things you leave behind. I’m cleaning my tables ‘quick.’ I didn’t see what I was throwing away, sorry.”

Apart from servers claiming that they had done something similar as Cano, some seemed unenthusiastic towards the idea of throwing things away, someone wrote, “That’s why I don’t leave tips and don’t leave anything behind. Complain about the optional portion of your job to a wall. ” A former server also said, “This is crazy, guys. i was a server and didn’t think twice when I wasn’t tipped or it was little. Not everyone can spare it/ wants to participate in that culture. I’d NEVER throw away expensive items to be petty.”

Despite claims that customers’ belongings were thrown, this is considered theft under the law. According to Florida attorneys Morgan & Morgan. If something like this happens at a restaurant or any business, in addition to the employee’s responsibility, the business or the restaurant would have to bear the expenses of the item trashed. However, Gil doesn’t seem to mention anything going wrong. No comments from the restaurant he worked for were found.

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