Donald Trump is returning to Madison Square Garden for the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, but fans are being warned about a new set of strict rules

It appears the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs hype is at its peak. As a result, Game 3 of the NBA Finals, held in NYC, seems to be drawing notable attention not just from fans but also from politicians and celebrities. President Donald Trump was planning to attend as well, and now it looks like his attendance is confirmed because, according to Unilad, fans attending the game have been issued warnings for security reasons.

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Per the source, fans will now have to keep ‘new rules’ in mind before heading to the game. Thousands of spectators are expected, including high-profile figures such as Trump. As a result, enhancing security measures seems wise. In my opinion, these new rules may sound odd to some fans, as this additional layer of security could affect their plans.

Previously, the president seemingly dropped a playful remark to fans who had been priced out of the Knicks game due to high ticket prices, with tickets reportedly over $8,000. Trump said, “It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. That’s the way life goes… If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is.” The NBA Finals Game 3 between the Knicks and the Spurs is scheduled for June 8 at 8:30 PM ET, with fans attending under new guidelines.

So these are the new rules that fans have to keep in mind

According to Unilad’s reporting, those who have planned to watch Game 3 are said to reach Madison Square Garden at least two hours before tip-off. It appears this is due to enhanced security measures, as the venue will also have TSA-style screening procedures, which can be time-consuming. This seems to justify checking in a couple of hours earlier.

Knicks enforcing no-bag policy, 'TSA-style' security at NBA Finals Game 3 with Trump's expected attendance https://t.co/4oCpB7Asg2 pic.twitter.com/OtkSDXbxRA — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 7, 2026

There’s also a strict no-bags policy at the venue. Similarly, prohibited items such as aerosols, ammunition, and weapons won’t be permitted, as the venue reportedly doesn’t provide storage for these items. It looks like these rules are communicated to fans quite early, so they might not affect the quality of their experience. But in my opinion, those who come across this news late could be met with a surprise security line at Madison Square Garden.

Apart from political involvement, the NBA Finals seem to draw considerable attention in the basketball scene. All eyes are on the game now, with the Knicks facing a lot of fan expectations.

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