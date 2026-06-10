Piercer nearly loses her license after a mom says she pierced her teen. The daughter allegedly lied about where she got it

A professional tattoo artist recently said she faced a situation that could have ended her career after a parent accused her of performing an illegal piercing on a minor. The artist described the experience in a recent TikTok video.

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According to the artist, the trouble started when she received a phone call from a mother who was upset. The artist said the mom was yelling through the phone because she believed her 16-year-old daughter had gotten a cartilage piercing at the shop without parental consent.

In the United States, minors between the ages of 14 and 18 are legally required to have a guardian present and provide consent for such procedures. The artist said she was confused because she did not recognize the teen’s name and had no memory of performing the piercing.

A check of the shop’s appointment records turned up no trace of the teen

Rather than brushing off the accusation, the artist said she checked her business records. She said she used her Vagaro appointment system to search for the teen and the dates the mother mentioned, but found nothing. According to her account, there was no record of the girl in the system, and none of the dates the teen gave matched any appointments at the shop.

The artist said she is strict about following the law. “I’m not going to pierce a 16-year-old without parental consent. That’s illegal, I could literally lose my license…” she stated. She said it eventually became clear that the daughter had lied to her mother about where she got the piercing, apparently to avoid getting in trouble.

The artist said this was a relief, but that if the truth had not come out quickly, she could have faced serious consequences, including the loss of her professional license and damage to her reputation. According to The Daily Dot, the story spread on social media after the TikTok video was reshared on X by a verified account.

Other viral clips have involved disputes tied to body modification, such as a looksmaxxer who reportedly insulted airline crew after cosmetic surgery abroad. Since then, the piercing clip has gathered nearly 340,000 views and sparked discussion about the teen’s reported actions.

Many commenters defended the artist, saying a professional’s livelihood should not be put at risk by a dishonest teenager. One user wrote, “The child probably gave a fake name and age.” Another user added, “shouldnt have lied, but also no need to yell 🙃.”

Other comments echoed the opposite view, stating that she should’ve checked as a professional. One commenter wrote, “This is why they are supposed to check. Id. She deserves to lose her license.” Another person said, “It’s hard to say. Could be the kid is lying and did it theirself or lied about their age when they went in. Or the person that worked in the shop doesn’t want to get into trouble. Could be any of those honestly.”

The artist said she was able to show she had done nothing wrong, though she described going through significant stress over the claim. Other figures have publicly addressed disputes over high-profile dealings, including a music executive who described spending heavily on a label deal. The account here is based on the artist’s own video and has not been independently verified. The identities of the mother, the teen, and the specific shop remain unconfirmed.

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