‘Kind of comical’: Florida mom hit with a $10,000 bill more than 2 years after the ER wrongly told her 13-year-old she was pregnant

Anamaria Llorca finally had a $10,000 medical bill removed from her daughter’s account after months of repeated appeals and follow-up calls. The bill arrived more than two years after an emergency room visit that had already led the Florida mother to file a formal complaint against the hospital.

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The problem started when Llorca took her 13-year-old daughter to the emergency room because of severe stomach pain. She worried the teen might have appendicitis, but the visit took an unexpected turn when staff told them the girl was pregnant. Llorca says she knew this was wrong, especially since both the blood and urine pregnancy tests had come back negative.

Llorca questioned the medical team right away and quickly set up an emergency appointment with an OB-GYN for a second opinion. According to People, the specialist confirmed the teen was not pregnant and found that an ultrasound result had actually been leftover blood from the daughter’s most recent period.

A formal complaint and an apology preceded the surprise bill

The result was a huge relief, but the experience left Llorca frustrated with how the hospital handled the care. She told People she decided to file a formal complaint because she did not want another young girl or parent to go through the same lack of communication. Disputes over hospital care can take many forms, including a case where a nurse’s lawyer defended her infant care against serious accusations.

According to People, the hospital later sent an apology letter, and Llorca believed the matter was over. She even shared her story in a TikTok video to encourage others to speak up for their children and trust their parental instincts. That is why she says she was shocked when a $10,000 bill tied to that same visit arrived in the mail more than two years later. “To be honest it was kind of comical at that point,” Llorca says.

Rather than pay the large charge, Llorca began fighting it. She spent months making phone calls and following up with the hospital to demand answers. This effort took the same determination she showed when she first spoke up for her daughter in the emergency room.

@livinlavidallorca And to think that I’m still going back and forth trying to get this off of her medical record and they still haven’t fixed the bill! Also we called our daughter Mother Mary for months 🤷🏽‍♀️ #medicalmalpractice #putafingerdown #unbelievable ♬ original sound – Llorca

She sees protecting her children as a main responsibility and stays committed to giving them a voice even when the situation feels overwhelming. “I believe that it is my job as a mother to protect my children and give them a voice when they are not being heard,” Llorca says. “Even if my voice is a bit shaky I will always advocate for them.”

Her persistence eventually paid off, and the hospital cleared the charge from the patient account. While the money is no longer a problem, Llorca says the ordeal shows how long medical encounters can affect a family. Unexpected medical situations have drawn attention online before, such as when a targeted ad triggered a medical emergency and sent a woman to the hospital.

She hopes her experience encourages other parents to stay alert when they come across suspicious charges or questionable medical advice, and she says parents should never be afraid to speak up and push for answers. “Don’t be afraid to speak up,” Llorca says. “Remember you are your child’s biggest advocate.”

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