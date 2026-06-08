Virginia nurse fractured the bones of nine premature babies during care, but her lawyer claims she was just using learned techniques

Erin Strotman is heading to prison for three years following her plea of no contest to charges involving the abuse of nine premature babies. The former neonatal intensive care unit nurse was sentenced after a series of investigations at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Virginia revealed a pattern of disturbing injuries to infants under her care. Following the sentencing, Strotman’s nursing license was officially revoked, and she is now permanently barred from working in healthcare.

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According to People, the investigation began after multiple babies in the hospital’s NICU suffered what were initially described as unexplainable fractures. The facility first noticed a cluster of injuries in the summer of 2023 involving four babies, and the situation escalated when three more infants were found with similar fractures in late November and December of 2024. The hospital ultimately stopped admitting new patients to the NICU during the height of the investigation to ensure safety.

Evidence against Strotman was bolstered by surveillance footage, which investigators reviewed extensively. Prosecutors noted that the footage captured her mishandling infants in the unit, which resulted in broken bones and other injuries. Specifically, the Virginia Board of Nursing accused her of applying heavy pressure to the legs and abdomens of babies, using excessive force, and lifting infants by holding only their heads.

The hospital stopped taking in new patients during the investigation

One of the affected families, Tori and Dominique Hackey, learned of the abuse after their son, Noah, suffered a fractured tibia while in the NICU in September 2023. They later received a letter from the Henrico Department of Social Services confirming that a thorough investigation determined their son was a victim of physical abuse by an employee at the hospital. Despite the evidence presented, Strotman’s defense team took a different approach during the legal proceedings.

Her attorneys argued that her actions were not intentional and that she was merely using techniques she had learned during her time working in the NICU. They maintained that she never meant to hurt the babies in her care. This argument did not prevent the court from moving forward with the plea deal, which carried a maximum sentence of 45 years that was ultimately suspended down to the three-year term.

NICU NURSE ERIN STROTMAN GETS JUST THREE YEARS AFTER ABUSING NINE BABIES AND BREAKING THEIR BONES IN VIRGINIA HOSPITAL



Erin Strotman aged 27 a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond Virginia pleaded no contest to nine counts of felony child… pic.twitter.com/7PzkjbbRqL — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 8, 2026

HCA Virginia, the parent organization of the hospital, issued statements throughout the ordeal expressing their reaction to the investigation. They stated they were shocked and saddened by the developments. The hospital also highlighted that they have taken immediate steps to enhance safety measures in the NICU, including the implementation of new security systems, live-streaming technology, and additional safety training programs.

Strotman, was booked into jail on June 5. Police and hospital officials worked in coordination with agencies including the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General to process the evidence. Henrico Chief of Police, Eric D. English, acknowledged the efforts of detectives who spent significant time combing through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage to connect Strotman to the incidents. This discovery mirrors another recent incident where surveillance footage exposed a nurse abusing a medically fragile child.

The hospital continues to emphasize that it remains focused on providing care to the community while moving past this period of investigation.

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