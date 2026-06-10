“I may get hate for this”: Woman’s childhood best friend has gained weight over the years, so she’s avoiding one lifelong tradition with her

Nobody feels good after being denied entry to their favorite amusement park ride, especially because of their physique. According to Twisted Sifter, a woman has seemingly gone viral on Reddit after sharing a story about not wanting to go to the theme park with her plus-sized childhood friend.

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She said they both had a childhood tradition of visiting a theme park, but now, because of excessive weight, her friend is denied entry to many of the rides. That’s why she wants to put a full stop to this tradition, but it looks like she thinks that it would make her a bad person. This 21-year-old, who goes by the username CuriousCarob154, posted her story on the subreddit r/AITAH.

It appears that she already thought it was going to be controversial, as before starting her story, she wrote, “Hi! I am probably going to get hate based on the title alone.” At the same time, she also added, “but read the whole post please.” I think she did the right thing to add this because the caption, “AITAH for not wanting to go to an amusement park with my friend because she is plus size?” Could potentially displease many before the complete context is known.

It looks like she doesn’t want to go for her friend’s sake

For those who think that she has a problem with her friend’s weight. Well, that doesn’t sound like it, as she said, “I don’t care about this at all, means nothing to me.” So, what exactly is the issue that has made her want to cancel theme park plans with her plus-sized friend?

The 21-year-old mentioned their recent amusement park experience, “I discovered that most of the rides we used to love going on, she can no longer can fit on them. Others she can technically fit, but doesn’t want to ride them because the seatbelts feel too uncomfortable. There are very few rides left that she can go on without an issue.” This suggests that the amusement park no longer provides the same level of fun it did in childhood.

It appears that she also pointed out her friend’s eating habits, “There’s also been an issue with her eating my food while we are there. Like for example I will buy some popcorn or something at the amusement park, she will buy her own stuff, then she asks to try mine. Usually she will eat it all if i don’t stop her.” Here, she doesn’t seem to be relating this concern to her weight, as in my opinion, friends usually try each other’s food for fun.

Similarly, the Reddit user mentioned another problem she claims she faces while being out with her friend, “I may get hate for this part but she sometimes gets dirty looks or pointed at when we are there together, because people are judgemental. This makes me sad for her and just uncomfortable overall.” Sounds like a fair concern, as in my opinion, this situation will be odd for any true friend who doesn’t want anyone to judge their buddy’s appearance.

All of these combined, I think the Redditor’s choice to dodge amusement park plans seems to be due to her friend’s sake. Judging by her words, it appears that plus-sized people can face problems, and the 21-year-old doesn’t seem to like it when her friend can’t get on a ride or is met with judgmental looks. In my opinion, they should both have a chat about this, as her plus-sized friend may also have a say, rather than her friend deciding in the background.

All the reporting is based on the Reddit post. The real identities of the people involved remain unknown.

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