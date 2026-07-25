The first Nancy Guthrie ransom note has been revealed, and it warned Savannah Guthrie: ‘we have your mother’

The first ransom note linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has now been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the message was addressed directly to her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and opened with the chilling words, “Hello, Savannah. We have your mother.” The note was read aloud by crime journalist Briana Whitney during the Crime Junkie podcast, offering the public its first detailed look at the alleged demands.

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Nancy has been missing since January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities allege she was kidnapped from her Tucson home by a masked man who was seen tampering with her doorbell camera before her disappearance. The case has since drawn national attention, with President Donald Trump directing federal law enforcement to assist in the search. Investigators are still working to determine whether the ransom note is genuine.

Whitney said the message demanded payment in bitcoin and included two deadlines. It was previously revealed that kidnappers wanted $4 million by February 5. The amount would increase to $6 million if payment was not made by February 9. The note also claimed Nancy would be released within twelve hours after payment. It warned she would be killed if the final deadline passed.

The note included details only someone close to Nancy could know

The note is the latest major development since Nancy Guthrie went missing. It reportedly contained details that only someone familiar with her home might know. According to Whitney, it mentioned a white smartwatch near the foot of her bed and referred to a backyard floodlight that had been destroyed. She said the FBI is still trying to determine whether the note is legitimate. The FBI did not immediately respond to the request for comment. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also said it had no additional information to share.

Day 173: “Hello Savannah, we have your mother” — True Crime Podcaster Briana Whitney reveals the chilling ransom note sent by Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers pic.twitter.com/tXur12Ra7u — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) July 23, 2026

The latest revelation comes after an earlier NBC News report on June 22 disclosed a second ransom note sent to the Guthrie family and several media outlets. That message claimed that 84-year-old Nancy had died. Unlike the first note, it reportedly included no apology and made no request for payment in exchange for returning her body.

Savannah spoke emotionally about the case on the Today show after news of the second note became public. She urged anyone with information to come forward. She said the uncertainty has affected her entire extended family every day and that they have been unable to find peace. Savannah returned to her anchor desk on April 6 after being away for more than two months. Hoda Kotb filled in alongside Craig Melvin during her absence.

During a June appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Savannah shared that she cries most mornings while traveling to and from work. She also said the support of friends and colleagues has helped her through the ordeal.

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