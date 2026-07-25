Giada De Laurentiis makes the same 5-ingredient salad dressing every week, and it takes one Mason jar and a shake

Giada De Laurentiis has a simple homemade vinaigrette that has become a regular part of her kitchen routine. The best part is that it relies on pantry staples many people already have at home. According to Food & Wine, the celebrity chef and restaurateur prepares the dressing once a week so it is always ready for salads and other meals.

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The dressing starts with a base of apple cider vinegar and olive oil. Giada follows a ratio of two parts vinegar to one part oil. While apple cider vinegar is her preferred choice, she says it can easily be replaced with another vinegar if needed. She also recommends using a high-quality extra virgin olive oil in a dark bottle because it helps protect the oil from oxidation.

To build more flavor, Giada adds a touch of Dijon mustard and a squirt of honey. The mustard helps emulsify the dressing and gives it a thicker texture. The honey balances the acidity with a hint of sweetness. She finishes it with salt. Giada prefers a lemon and oregano salt blend from her brand Giadzy. Regular kosher salt also works well as a substitute.

You’ll want to drizzle this over just about everything

In her Instagram reel, Giada keeps the preparation just as simple as the ingredient list. She adds the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and salt to a Mason jar. After securing the lid, she shakes it until the dressing is smooth and fully combined. The jar can then be stored in the refrigerator. Since the vinaigrette naturally separates over time, she simply gives it another shake before serving.

Image from Instagram @giadadelaurentiis

Giada’s Weekly Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Two parts apple cider vinegar

One part extra virgin olive oil in a dark container

A touch of Dijon mustard

A squirt of honey

Salt to taste. Giada uses a lemon and oregano blend.

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a Mason jar.

Secure the lid tightly.

Shake until fully combined.

Refrigerate and shake again before each use.

The vinaigrette is not limited to leafy salads. Giada also tosses grilled vegetables in it and spoons it over potatoes, rice, grilled chicken, or fish. Its versatility is what makes this easy homemade recipe a staple that can add fresh flavor to meals throughout the week.

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