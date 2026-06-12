Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing from her Arizona home months ago, but an anonymous tip just sent search teams racing to the Mexican border

Search teams are currently combing through a specific area near the Mexico border following an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing investigation, as volunteers are now actively turning over stones and checking potential burial sites in the city of Nogales, Sonora.

Recommended Videos

The effort is being led by a Mexican volunteer group that has experience in this region. The group is focusing its attention on a location where they have already discovered more than 25 unmarked graves. According to the information provided by the tipster, the remains of Nancy Guthrie are allegedly buried among these existing graves.

According to TMZ, this search is taking place roughly 70 miles away from where the incident originally occurred. Nancy was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026, and she has been missing ever since. The proximity of the search area to the site of the abduction is definitely a detail that warrants attention, even if it is still early in this specific phase of the search.

Anonymous tip directs border volunteers to clandestine graves

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently handling the kidnapping case in coordination with the FBI. Officials have stated that they are aware of the anonymous tip circulating about the location in Mexico. However, they have noted that the search group has not reached out to them directly. It will be interesting to see if there is any official collaboration between the authorities and these volunteers as the investigation moves forward.

This case has been incredibly difficult since it first began back in February, when federal law enforcement was deployed to assist in the search. Earlier in the investigation, various news outlets received ransom notes, but those leads failed to produce any tangible results or progress. Furthermore, the authorities have not yet publicly identified any suspects in the abduction, leaving the circumstances surrounding her disappearance largely mysterious.

Search for Nancy Guthrie Reignites in Mexico After Anonymous Tip Claims Remains Buried Near Border



Nogales, Sonora, Mexico – The ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of

TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a new and somber turn with an anonymous tip suggesting her… pic.twitter.com/jdQzhocBrk — Missing Lost Trafficked (@MLTRAFFICKED) June 12, 2026

Savannah Guthrie has navigated this incredibly challenging time while balancing her professional responsibilities. She took some time away from her role as a cohost on the Today show to focus on the situation involving her mother. She has since returned to her position on the program, which is a testament to her dedication during such a tough period.

The fact that this tip has prompted such an active search demonstrates how desperate the situation remains for those seeking closure. While the investigation has seen plenty of dead ends in the past, the involvement of a local group with a history of finding unmarked graves adds a new layer to the story. It is a stark reminder of how far-reaching the search for Nancy Guthrie has become as the months continue to pass.

We will have to see if the authorities eventually get involved with the volunteers in Nogales or if this tip turns out to be another difficult lead to verify.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy