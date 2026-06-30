One died and five others were injured in a car crash near Target in Simi Valley, and investigations point to a Tesla driven by an elderly woman

A car crash ended up taking the life of a woman and injuring five others when a Tesla crashed into a cafe in front of Target in Southern California. A white Tesla Model X ran over the curb and crashed into a cafe in front of Target, as reported by People. After the crash, helicopter footage showed chairs scattered across the area.

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Simi Police confirmed they responded to an emergency call on Tierra Rejada Road, where the accident had occurred earlier. According to KTLA, along with the one killed in the accident, five others were injured in the collision. The KTLA 5 news channel shared the helicopter video of the incident on X, which showed the car leaving the road, moving onto the curb, and then striking the cafe on the sidewalk.

It appears that the identity of the people involved has not been revealed, but ABC 7 News has reported that an elderly woman was driving the vehicle and was then taken to the hospital. After the impact, both the car’s wing doors and the trunk opened up. According to ABC 7 News, another elderly woman who was reportedly walking along the road was killed in the car crash. The identities of others who were reportedly injured in the crash have not yet been released.

Tesla claims its vehicles are engineered to protect occupants

Tesla has not yet responded to the incident but has reportedly made claims about the occupants’ safety. On its official website, Tesla explicitly states that its vehicles are designed to minimize the impact of any crash on the people inside. They stated, “Every Tesla vehicle is designed with impact-absorbing zones, a stiff passenger compartment to minimize intrusion and multiple airbags to help protect occupants. Active safety features can help reduce impact severity or help prevent accidents altogether.”

#BreakingNews: One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a white Tesla crashed into a cafe at a Target shopping center at 51 Tierra Rejada Road in Simi Valley Monday. https://t.co/nWA6OckYku pic.twitter.com/Ihqw5YVi3P — KTLA (@KTLA) June 29, 2026

The woman who was reportedly driving is under examination and has reportedly not succumbed to the injuries. The real reason for the Tesla crash remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the cause. The investigators have hinted that the crash was most likely an accident, but the case remains under investigation by the Simi Police Department.

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