French tourist gets stranded 116F heat in Death Valley but his heroic walk across the salt flats ended in sorrow

A French tourist lost his life in California after becoming stranded in the extreme heat of Death Valley National Park. The National Park Service confirmed the death of 68-year-old Pierre Michel Formosa, marking a somber end to what should have been an adventurous trip.

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As reported by NY Times, the incident began when Formosa and his travel companion, who is also a French national, were reportedly driving along West Side Road. However, their vehicle became stuck in mud near Queen of Sheba Mine Road.

With no other vehicles in the immediate vicinity to provide help, the two men made the difficult decision to leave their car behind. They reportedly began walking across the salt flats in the direction of Badwater Road, hoping to find assistance. What makes this situation so dire is the environment they were navigating. On that day, temperatures in the park reportedly soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

After traveling about 1.3 miles on foot, Formosa was unfortunately unable to continue the journey. His companion made the tough choice to keep moving forward, eventually reaching Badwater Road where he was able to secure help from a passing motorist.

Once the companion arrived at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, he reported the situation to park staff. A search and rescue operation was reportedly launched immediately by National Park Service rangers and an Inyo County deputy.

The effort soon expanded to include a California Highway Patrol helicopter, which helped searchers locate Formosa later that afternoon. He was reportedly found about 1.5 miles away from Badwater Road, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds issued a statement regarding the tragedy. “Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the visitor who died,” Reynolds said. He went on to emphasize the unpredictable nature of the park, noting, “This is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly conditions here can turn dangerous. Death Valley is an extraordinary place, but its heat, distances, and remoteness can be dangerous, regardless of experience.”

It is important to understand just how intense this area is for visitors. The park website also notes that temperatures during the summer months can frequently reach as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and even during nighttime, the temperatures can remain as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

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