FIFA has banned fans from taking water bottles into World Cup stadiums despite extreme heat fears, and many are seeing this move as a huge cash grab

Whenever I see a controversy about the FIFA World Cup 2026, such as the New Jersey transportation price hike, I assume nothing else will follow. But it appears controversies keep emerging. According to the Daily Mail, FIFA has announced a regulation that will prevent fans from bringing water bottles into stadiums.

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With World Cup games being held in the summer, the extreme weather conditions across the US, Canada, and Mexico seem to have sparked fear among the audience. This is because experts have predicted that over 90 percent of games will be played in temperatures above 82.4°F (28°C). As one can already guess, staying hydrated will play a crucial role here.

It’s not like FIFA has banned water bottles completely, as it appears one can buy them from the venue. Per The Athletic, FIFA has informed ticket holders that “reusable water bottles are no longer permitted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums.” Since fans cannot bring their own reusable water bottles, they are quite concerned, according to the Daily Mail.

It looks like FIFA initially allowed water bottles and then banned them later

According to the available information, it appears that FIFA initially allowed fans to bring water bottles, but just weeks later, they reportedly banned them. Initially, it stated, “For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

🚨JUST IN: FIFA will not allow fans to bring water into World Cup stadiums



The price of a water bottle at MetLife stadium during the tournament is expected to be between $6-$8 pic.twitter.com/h8893Ipfta — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 4, 2026

That sounds fair. Carrying multiple 1-liter bottles, I think, may have been enough to meet water requirements. Otherwise, one can always buy an additional water bottle from the stadium. However, on June 2, the authority revised its statement, stating, “For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”

It appears this change wasn’t very welcomed by the fans. Per the source, one of them wrote on X, “Those drinks are going to be absolutely shocking in price. Water will be $10 at least. The scandal just keeps getting bigger.” Another one shared a concern, “So what happens when they run out? Because in 95° heat and 60,000+ people – They might. This is f****** ridiculous.”

In my opinion, the comments suggest that fans are taking this decision as a cash grab. This is because higher demand for water bottles at the stadium might double the original prices. As a result, fans who have already paid for an expensive ticket might have to pay more for a bottle of water.

Fans are looking furious, but at the same time, FIFA’s explanation for banning bottles also sounds fair. According to NBC News, a spokesperson for the global soccer governing body said, “FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

They also added, “Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.” It appears that safety is a concern from FIFA’s side, hence the water bottle ban. Their latest statement might sound controversial, but it doesn’t seem to impact the World Cup’s hype. All eyes are on the games now.

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