A Florida elementary school teacher is facing felony charges after multiple students told police about inappropriate behavior they allegedly experienced inside his classroom. The allegations include unwanted touching, sexual comments, and attempts to kiss students.

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Cesar Oriol Cardoso, 53, of Miami, was arrested and charged with offenses against students by authority figures, showing obscene material to a minor, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16. Per People, five students came forward with allegations involving the former Sunset Park Elementary School teacher.

The students described encounters that allegedly happened after Cardoso brought them into his classroom during lunch, gym, or other classes. Investigators said some of the girls were in third and fourth grade when the alleged incidents occurred.

Students described what happened when they were alone with him

The student told investigators that one of the images showed Cardoso himself naked. She said the photograph showed him facing a mirror with his genitals exposed, according to the report.

He told them they were behind on classwork. Police say that's how he got them alone.



A former teacher at Sunset Park Elementary in Kendall was arrested Friday. Miami-Dade Schools Police say Cesar Oriol Cardoso, 53, would pull girls out of PE and lunch, bring them back to his… pic.twitter.com/Pst7td6qMx — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 15, 2026

The report also alleges that Cardoso showed the student a pornographic video involving a boy described as being between 12 and 14 years old and an adult woman. The student was not the only child who later described inappropriate behavior by the teacher.

Another incident allegedly happened while the student and another girl were playing. In a report by NBC, Cardoso allegedly slapped both girls on the buttocks and, in what the report describes as a playful tone, told them that if they continued misbehaving, he would “hit them on the butt.”

The allegations continued into another school year, police said. One student told investigators that Cardoso excused her and another girl from gym class and brought them to his classroom.

Once there, the girl said Cardoso told her she was “beautiful” and tried to grab her arm while they stood near his desk. The other student also described repeated comments about her appearance.

According to the report, the second girl said Cardoso would tell her she was “beautiful” and stroke her hair. She told investigators that she asked him to stop, but alleged that he continued the behavior with other girls.

A fifth student described another encounter to police. She alleged that Cardoso told her he wanted to kiss her, then leaned toward her. The girl said she turned her head away when he did so.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said administrators acted after learning about the allegations and removed Cardoso from the school setting. The district said it was “deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations against this individual.”

The district also said its police department launched a formal investigation. Cardoso later separated from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. According to the district, he is “permanently precluded from seeking or obtaining future employment with the District.”

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