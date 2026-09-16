“No more beardos”: Pete Hegseth is reportedly banning soldiers from his speeches who fail a new grooming test

Image by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons., & U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian, Public domain. Via Wikimedia Commons

Pete Hegseth appears to have some very specific ideas about who gets to sit in the audience for his next major Pentagon speech. Soldiers hoping to attend the Defense Secretary’s upcoming “State of the Force” address are being screened for physical fitness and grooming requirements.

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Per WSJ, Army commanders have been asked to nominate service members who pass the Army’s waist-to-height requirement and fitness tests while maintaining “impeccable grooming and uniform standards (no exception).” The selected troops will also have the opportunity to work out with Hegseth during the event.

The grooming requirement is particularly notable because Hegseth previously declared “no more beardos” during a speech to senior military leaders. The Pentagon’s latest instructions do not establish a blanket military-wide beard ban, but they do make grooming one of the conditions for being selected to attend his upcoming speech.

The Pentagon wants its fittest troops in the room

The selection process goes beyond appearances. Commanders are being asked to nominate service members who are “consistently rated as top performers within their formations” and have a record of integrity, discipline and selfless service.

The Pentagon is asking commanders to nominate troops to attend Pete Hegseth's "State of the Force" address this September, and says the servicemembers must meet waist-to-height requirements and exhibit "impeccable" grooming standards.https://t.co/6icIIJmHzl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2026

The requirements also call for troops who demonstrate strong presence, clear communication and sound judgment under pressure. Candidates are expected to serve as role models for their peers and subordinates.

The physical requirements are specific. Nominees must pass the Army’s waist-to-height ratio requirement and Army fitness tests before they can be considered for the event.

The Pentagon is also requiring the selected troops to meet its grooming and uniform standards. The wording reportedly leaves little room for exceptions, describing the standard as “impeccable.”

The event will include lower-ranking officers and enlisted service members, rather than being limited to the generals and admirals who attended Hegseth’s previous gathering. That puts the requirements directly on the troops being considered for seats in the audience.

Hegseth’s previous “no more beardos” remark came during his push for stricter physical standards across the military. The comment was part of a broader message about what he viewed as a need for greater physical readiness among senior military leaders.

In a report by TheHill, Hegseth’s remarks were part of his wider emphasis on military fitness and discipline. His focus has included physical standards that he argues are necessary for preparing troops for combat.

The new selection criteria reflect several of those priorities. Troops are being evaluated on fitness, appearance, professional performance and their ability to represent the standards expected by their commanders.

The selected service members are not simply being brought in to fill seats. They will have the opportunity to participate in a workout with Hegseth, making physical fitness an especially visible part of the event.

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