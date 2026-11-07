A postal worker spotted a ‘911’ sign with drawings of people with their eyes crossed out outside a home, and police found 3 elderly people dead

A postal worker spotted a “911” sign with drawings of people with their eyes crossed out outside a home in Mount Holly, New Jersey, leading police to find three elderly people dead inside. As first highlighted by TMZ, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office shared initial details of the discovery on Facebook.

As detailed by KMPH, the Mount Holly Police Department responded to the residence after receiving “a report of suspicious activity.” Officers entered the home and found the three individuals dead.

The note reportedly read “9-1-1 Inside” and was heavily taped to the front door, according to the New York Post. Photos published by the outlet appeared to show drawings of two faces with Xs over their eyes.

Police insist there’s no danger to the neighborhood

Chief Clifford Spencer addressed the community in a statement on social media. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” he said.

“I want to reassure our residents that, based on the preliminary investigation, there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” Spencer said. He added, “I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your chief of police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority.”

The prosecutor’s office also stated that there is no threat or danger to the public in connection with the incident. The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Both the prosecutor’s office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department are investigating the deaths. Autopsies were expected to be conducted over the weekend, with a medical examiner set to determine the cause and manner of death.

A neighbor reportedly told NBC10 Philadelphia that police described the scene as bloody, though authorities have not publicly confirmed that detail. Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified a suspect.

Calls to police over unsettling discoveries have also drawn attention online, including a hiker who reported a possible body on a trail. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

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