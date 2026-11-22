President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that requires federal contractors to notify the White House about any congressional requests for information regarding their government work. The order also mandates that the contractors coordinate their responses with the administration, effectively giving the White House control over what information is released to lawmakers.

According to CNN, this directive states that contractors must “abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications that the White House or the agency has determined are protected by executive privilege.” It argues, “If the executive branch cannot be assured that those communications will remain confidential, agencies and the White House will be chilled from sharing sensitive information with contractors, which will stymie the operation of critical Government programs.”

The order notes that if contractors don’t comply, The Washington Post reported that their contracts and agreements with the government could be cancelled and they could be barred from federal work. CNN reported that the order also alleged that some congressional leaders were “harassing private companies that contract with the federal government” for information, and stated, as a reminder, that investigations needed to have a “valid legislative purpose.”

Some potential investigations are already becoming clear

Democratic lawmakers, like Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who will be chairing the Senate investigative panel, sent letters earlier this month to companies asking them to cooperate with an inquiry into the White House ballroom. CNN reported that the Connecticut senator had previously asked the construction firm contracted to build the White House ballroom about its anticipated cost, as well as how the company was chosen for the contract.

The American people elected these new majorities to deliver accountability, and a panicked Executive Order from the White House won’t change that.



Every federal contractor should know that this Executive Order does not override their obligation to comply with Congressional… — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) November 21, 2026

The outlet noted that Democratic lawmakers have also announced an intention to investigate Department of Homeland Security contracts, purchases, and additional funds used to help with Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations. Additionally, lawmakers warned they will withhold SpaceX funding as part of an investigation into the slowdown of Ukraine’s military-grade Starlink satellite service.

According to The Washington Post, the administration is pushing back against planned oversight and is bracing for an aggressive fight against investigations from a Democratic majority Congress starting in January. White House counsel Will Scharf previously issued an internal memo stating that federal agencies and departments in the Trump administration must get White House approval before any personnel agree to testify before Congress.

President Trump is directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress, according to a new executive order. https://t.co/4cPx6CfvOy — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2026

Scharf also sent a letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, accusing Democrats of using “abusive and capricious threats,” the outlet noted. In that letter, Scharf stated the administration would resist subpoenas, saying they lack a “legitimate legislative purpose.” CNN noted that he told the California lawmaker the administration would not be extorted or cowed by “unlawful” inquiries driven by motivations like pettiness, meant to “intimidate, penalize or interfere with the lawful functioning of government.”

Per CNN, Rep. Robert Garcia condemned the president’s order on Saturday. “Today’s executive order is the latest in the Trump Administration’s blatant attack on Congress’ constitutional right to conduct oversight,” Garcia said in a post on X. “What is the White House trying to hide? Donald Trump wants to stop us from exposing the rampant waste, fraud, and corruption by his Administration, but we’re just getting started.”

Statement from Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia on new White House Executive Order:



“Today’s executive order is the latest in the Trump Administration’s blatant attack on Congress’ constitutional right to conduct oversight. This EO desperately orders contractors to get White… — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 21, 2026

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee, called the order “unprecedented and blatantly unlawful.” In a statement, he noted, “Federal contractors are paid with taxpayer dollars, not Trump’s personal billions.” He stated that public contractors have “a duty and a right” to respond to Congressional reviews honestly, just as Congress has a duty to investigate and resolve elements like potential waste, fraud, and corruption, noting that “the Rule of Law are coming.”

Legal experts have told The Washington Post that the question of whether communications with outside figures are covered by executive privilege will likely be debated and tested in court.

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