Delta pilot paused on a Boston Logan taxiway to report ‘a situation in the cabin,’ then the controller signed off: ‘You have a good day, meow’

A Delta flight bound for Tampa was briefly held on the taxiway at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday morning after a cat got loose in the cabin, as reported by the New York Post. The pilot reached out to air traffic control to report “a situation in the cabin” while the plane was taxiing for takeoff.

The controller told the flight to pull straight ahead and wait before a taxiway called Foxtrot, and asked whether the crew needed help, per A-Z Animals. The pilot said assistance was not needed, so the plane stayed put while the crew dealt with the loose pet.

After a few minutes, the pilot contacted air traffic control again to get back in line for departure. The pilot explained the delay in audio shared in an Instagram video, saying, “Thanks for accommodating, we had a cat loose in the cabin.”

The controller could not resist a cat pun

The controller responded, “That is a new one.” Before handing the flight over to the tower, the controller finished the exchange by saying, “You have a good day, meow.” The audio of the interaction was obtained by Aviation Circle.

A Delta representative told NBC Boston that the pet got outside its kennel, which caused the brief pause on the taxiway. The outlet said it was not clear how the cat was caught.

Once the cat was secured, the flight continued on its way to Florida. The plane took off about 15 minutes late, according to Portland, Maine, station WMTW, as cited by A-Z Animals. Despite the delay on the tarmac, it still arrived in Tampa on time, a Delta spokesperson confirmed to the Post.

Delta allows pets on board, but the rules are strict about keeping animals inside a kennel at all times. Its pet travel policy allows small dogs, cats, and household birds in the cabin on domestic flights, and it requires them to stay in their kennel at the airport, on the aircraft, and in Sky Clubs.

The kennel must fit fully under the seat in front of the passenger, and Delta charges a one-way fee of $150 for in-cabin pets on flights within the US. The airline also limits pets to two in Delta First and four in Delta Comfort and Main on domestic flights. Passengers who break its pet rules may lose the ability to fly with their pet in the future.

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