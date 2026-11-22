Police never found a gun in the car where TikTok star Mama Tot’s son died, yet a jury acquitted the man who shot him in about 90 minutes

The Florida self-defense story is the closest match. It’s also a shooting where the defendant claimed self-defense and a jury reached a fast verdict. I fit the link into Dearman’s paragraph with neutral anchor text (“self-defense claim in a shooting”), so it describes both cases without suggesting Gulley’s claim was like hers. The others don’t connect.

A Mobile County jury acquitted Reuben Gulley of murder in the shooting death of Randon Lee, the son of TikTok influencer Ophelia Nichols, after deliberating for about 90 minutes, as reported by the New York Post. The trial centered on a fatal shooting during an arranged marijuana deal, and Lee’s mother said afterward that justice had been “stripped” from her family.

The shooting happened on June 24, 2022, at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama. Gulley, now 25, testified that he met the 18-year-old Lee to buy two ounces of marijuana and sat in the back seat of Lee’s car, preparing to pay with 15 $20 bills. He said Lee pulled a gun on him first, and that he shot the teenager in self-defense.

Security footage from the Pride gas station showed Gulley getting out of a car, approaching Lee’s vehicle, and later running back to his own car while holding a gun as Lee drove away. Prosecutors argued that Gulley shot Lee to avoid paying the $300 they had agreed on for the drugs, and several officers testified that they saw no gun in Lee’s car and never found one.

The family is still asking how the jury got there

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said the prosecution believed in its case because of independent corroborating evidence. She also pointed to problems with the Prichard Police Department’s investigation, saying they distracted jurors and that defense attorneys used them to their advantage.

Defense attorney Chase Dearman focused heavily on those investigative failures in a case built around a self-defense claim in a shooting. He argued that police did not follow up on leads and never explained how a single gunshot could leave a bullet in the body and a hole in the windshield.

After the verdict, Dearman told WALA, “Of course, I’m satisfied, but more than anything else, I am relieved.” He said he had stayed up the night before thinking a jury could not find someone guilty on the evidence presented.

Nichols, who has millions of followers on TikTok as Mama Tot, wrote on Facebook that her husband broke down in tears in the courtroom when the foreman read the verdict. She said she could feel the excited energy from the other side of the room. “Knowing that Justice had been stripped from my son and us, I couldn’t even describe what it did to my soul,” she wrote.

She said her family is struggling to process the outcome. “We don’t know what, why or how the jurors came to that decision and I’m sure we will question that moment the rest of our lives,” Nichols wrote. She added that what was done to her family was cruel, saying she watched her daughter cry and her husband lose control of his emotions. “No remorse for our family. Zero regards for Randon’s life,” she wrote.

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