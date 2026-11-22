Plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski tried to get his judge removed, and 20 minutes later that same judge sentenced him to death

Plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski was sentenced to death just moments after he failed to get the presiding judge removed from his case, as reported by Court TV. Kosowski, 47, represented himself and was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old attorney Steven Cozzi, who disappeared in March 2023 and whose body was never found.

The sentencing hearing in Clearwater hit a roadblock right at the start when Kosowski handed Judge Joseph Bulone a written motion asking him to disqualify himself from the case. Bulone took the document and left the courtroom for about 20 minutes to review it.

When he returned, Bulone handed a written order to Kosowski and immediately moved on to sentencing. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty throughout the hearings.

The judge did not let the motion slow things down

Because Kosowski refused to work with an attorney or offer mitigating evidence, Bulone appointed special counsel to present mitigating evidence on his behalf. Bulone said he weighed all of the testimony and evidence before reaching a decision.

He said the prosecution proved two aggravating factors in Cozzi’s murder, while the special counsel proved one statutory mitigating circumstance and five non-statutory mitigating circumstances. After weighing them, Bulone said, “the defendant has forfeited his right to live,” and sentenced him to death.

The sentence is to be carried out at the discretion of the Florida Department of Corrections, in a state where Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a record number of death warrants this year. Kosowski’s case drew attention because Cozzi’s remains have never been recovered.

At the time of his disappearance, Cozzi was representing several defendants Kosowski had sued. Prosecutors said Kosowski attacked Cozzi in the bathroom of his law firm, used a wagon to move the body out of the building and into a pickup truck, and then disposed of it in a dumpster. Law enforcement searched a nearby landfill extensively but never found any remains.

Kosowski waived his right to a jury for both his trial and the penalty phase, and Bulone found him guilty in September. During his closing argument, Kosowski said it was “physically impossible” for him to have lifted the cart carrying Cozzi’s body into his truck, and he questioned whether Cozzi died on the date prosecutors gave.

Bulone found that Cozzi was killed for financial gain and that the murder was cold, calculated, and premeditated. At the verdict, Cozzi’s husband, Michael Montgomery, told the court, “The most unbearable part is that we were never able to bring Steven home,” per ABC News.

After the sentencing, Bulone appointed a public defender to handle Kosowski’s appeal. Before he was escorted out of the courtroom, Kosowski handed a folder full of papers to a woman who had been sitting with him at the counsel table.

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