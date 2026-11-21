Half an hour into an engagement shoot, a photographer texted her missing clients, who said they stopped for a snack so the groom wouldn’t get grumpy

Idaho lifestyle photographer Carmen Llamas (crlphotoss) recently went viral, getting over a million views after she shared an interaction with a client on Instagram. Her reel is a montage of the text conversation she supposedly exchanged with a client, narrated by AI and highlighted with memes. Llamas then noted in the caption, “GUYS I was FLABBERGASTED at these messages. Has something like this happened to you?”

The first message is from Llamas, saying that she reached the agreed-upon location. The client messaged back, saying that she and her fiancé were almost there. However, Llamas shared that her next follow-up message was fifteen minutes later, when she claimed the client wrote, “We stopped at a coffee shop we found on our way up.” The text claimed that the fiancé was tired after a 12-hour shift and they wanted to grab a bite “so he’s not grumpy for the shoot.”

Llamas messaged back asking if they were close, reminding her client that she has another booking right after, only for the client to reply, “There’s a long line so I don’t really know how that is in my control.” Llamas pushed back at the 30-minute mark, saying that the client was responsible for being on time and that she’d have to cancel if they weren’t there in five minutes. The responding texts asked her to be “more understanding,” and even asked her to “push your other client a little behind.”

Llamas ended up calling off the whole session

When Llamas learned that the client was 15 minutes away and would only have 20 minutes for her shoot, she cancelled the session. This led the client to get angry and demand a refund of the deposit. She also asked Llamas to refund her for a drink they were bringing her. Llamas reminded the client that they had signed a contract agreeing to a non-refundable deposit, and that she hadn’t asked for a coffee. As seen in the video, the client finished the conversation with a blunt, “F*** you.”

Llamas’ viewers were overwhelmingly on her side. Some comments seemed to indicate that some viewers thought the photographer should have adjusted, but they were drowned out by comments that identified the customer as “inconsiderate.” One user noted, “‘Push your other client’ is a CRAZY request.”

ShootProof suggests that the best way to deal with clients who don’t respect a photographer’s time is to prepare for it by including a clear on-time policy within the hiring contracts. The site noted that there can be different conditions, such as charging a late fee, requiring rescheduling after a certain amount of time, or sticking to the original agreed end time.

ShootProof recommends that once this policy is created, it should be clearly communicated during the booking process. Sending a reminder before the session can help enforce the policy with confidence if a client does show up late. ShootProof wrote, “You alone are responsible for the health of your business. Take that job seriously, and your business will thrive!”

Llamas’ commenters agreed, with many noting that coffee was not an acceptable reason to be late. One user pointed out that actual emergencies, like accidents or a sudden health scare mid-shoot, are a valid reason to reschedule or be late, telling Llamas, “You 100% did the right thing here, and more people need to hold the line professionally like you did.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Llamas’ client’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from her Instagram video.

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