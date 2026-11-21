Florence Pugh says she was ‘disturbed’ to wake up to speculation about her body, which she worked hard for: ‘Do not tarnish my reputation’

Florence Pugh (florencepugh) took to her Instagram a few days ago, asking fans and anyone else inclined to talk about her and other people’s bodies to be “mindful,” writing, “We are all real people, living real lives.” In a lengthy and strongly worded post, the actress hit out at the “disturbing” commentary by “thousands of people” regarding her body and face after the Governors Awards.

In her post, Pugh wrote that while the culture on social media is to discuss people’s surgery and Ozempic transformations, it is stressful to wake up and see it happen. She specifically mentioned seeing claims that she had undergone upper and lower blepharoplasty, fillers, face lipo, buccal fat removal, chin surgery, and nose surgery. She pushed back against these claims, writing, “What the f**** hell guys, I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to?”

According to Today, Pugh seemed to be referring to the debate on an Instagram reel by Evie magazine, which suggested Pugh had “fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces.” The creator, Nikki Yabut, talked about how Pugh’s “full, beautiful cheeks” made her recognizable, and her newer, defined jaw explains “why people are wondering if she’s had work done.” Pugh responded to the post, noting that she is 30 and faces change, writing, “Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever.”

Pugh explained that her appearance changes come from working on herself

In her post, Pugh explained that her physical changes are the result of a New Year’s resolution to change her relationship with alcohol and improve her physical fitness. She wrote that it was “funny” that people were comparing her looks from the Governors Awards to previous photos, when the latter was when “I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body.”

Pugh also shared that she is finally in a place where she is rested, getting adequate sleep, and wanting to take care of herself. She noted that she has only lost 2 pounds since her workout goal is to get stronger and build muscle. The actress shared that she can now do 6 pull-ups and lift 110 kg, which is “everything.” She wrote, “I’ve f**** worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don’t want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow.”

The actress also highlighted how AI-generated content has impacted her. She mentioned she sued several publications earlier this year for publishing AI images that falsely depicted her receiving cosmetic injections. She stated, “They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way.”

The Evie magazine creator, Yabut, told Today that she never claimed Pugh has surgery, and that she did not “condone the harsh comments about her appearance.” She told the outlet, “I’ve always thought Florence was and is beautiful, and I admire her personality as well and how she uses her platform.” She reportedly added that her intention has only been to call out Hollywood’s normalization of cosmetic procedures.

Pugh urged those who were interested in scrutinizing another person’s body to self-reflect. It was a high degree of public scrutiny that also led Ariana Grande to drop out of her West End debut. Pugh wrote, “If you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let’s start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it?”

She told her fans that she was more angry about the situation projected on everyone, noting, “It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

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