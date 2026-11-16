Marques Brownlee, the YouTuber known as MKBHD, shared his Tesla Cybercab order after Elon Musk called him a “chicken” over a long-standing head-shaving bet. Musk made the comment on X after a Tesla supporter criticized Brownlee for not conceding the wager, and Brownlee responded by sharing a screenshot that showed he had placed an order, as reported by Dexerto.

Brownlee has not conceded the bet despite placing the order. Tesla still needs to deliver the vehicle before the end of 2026 to meet the original timeline. There are also questions about whether an invite-only rollout satisfies the terms of the wager.

The bet dates back to when Tesla first showed off the Cybercab, which is supposed to be a fully autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, priced under $30,000. Tesla promised deliveries by the end of 2026. Brownlee said he would shave his head on camera if Tesla actually delivered on that promise.

The fine print is doing a lot of work here

Tesla opened Cybercab pre-orders for select customers on November 13. The price starts at $29,990, and deliveries are expected in December. However, buyers also need to commit to a $299 monthly subscription, take delivery in specific Texas cities, and operate the vehicle only in designated areas.

After the pre-order details dropped, Brownlee wrote on X that his hair was still safe. “The memes are everywhere, so let’s go back over the bet: Cybercab publicly available for under $30k by the end of 2026,” he said, adding that there had been “no deliveries yet” and that the pre-orders were invite only, not available to the general public.

The memes are everywhere, so let’s go back over the bet: Cybercab publicly available for under $30k by the end of 2026



My hair is safe for several reasons

1: No deliveries yet. But they’re estimating starting in December so that’s neat

2: Invite only, not actually publicly… https://t.co/NCD2aFbe2c — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2026

Brownlee also joked that if he took the Cybercab home, it would basically become a “paperweight” because of the geographical restrictions. He acknowledged, though, that those restrictions were not technically part of the original bet. The Texas focus matches where Tesla has already begun Cybercab rides in Austin as part of its commercial rollout.

Musk then weighed in with a short reply of his own. “He’s a chicken,” he wrote in response to the Tesla supporter. Brownlee answered by sharing the screenshot of his Cybercab order.

The vehicle has already drawn federal scrutiny. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into whether about 1,000 Cybercabs were properly certified, since the two-seater has no steering wheel, pedals, or mirrors, per Engadget. Regulators are reviewing the process and data Tesla used to self-certify the vehicle.

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