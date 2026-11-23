Rockstar Games developers Terrance and Matt Green have each described placing the names of relatives who passed away into Grand Theft Auto VI. Both shared screenshots and details on social media after the game launched.

According to The Hindustan Times, Terrance works as a production designer at the studio. He posted on X about his father and his first daughter, saying he lost both while the team was still building the game.

He called it an honor to have them included in such a large release. The image he attached shows their names displayed together inside the game.

Memorials for the developers’ relatives sit in specific areas of Leonida

The names Elhuntry Radcliff and Jade Radcliff appear side by side in a memorial corner, according to the screenshot Terrance shared. He said seeing them there meant a great deal to him.

To wrap up launch week, what an honor to see my Father and my first Daughter, Jade, both of who I lost during development, forever immortalized in GTA VI. To have them be a part of such a huge moment in gaming history means everything to me. Peace & blessings. 🙏🏽 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/HKOFYBiIR9 — Terrance (@SincereSounds) November 22, 2026

In the post he wrote, “To wrap up launch week, what an honor to see my Father and my first Daughter, Jade, both of who I lost during development, forever immortalized in GTA VI. To have them be a part of such a huge moment in gaming history means everything to me. Peace & blessings.”

A GTA 6 developer honored his late mother with a memorial hidden in the game after she died eight months before launch



She was the one who bought him GTA: Vice City as a child, a gift he believes set him on the path to Rockstar pic.twitter.com/mCEbtcHjYu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 22, 2026

Matt Green took to Instagram to talk about his mother. He recalled asking her as a child to buy him Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Green wrote, “As a kid I remember practically begging my Mum to let me get GTA Vice City and even though she was understandably reluctant, she caved. I think that decision is likely what set me on the path to eventually working at Rockstar Games and on GTA VI.”

He said that once he started on Grand Theft Auto VI she was proud and super excited about the work. He noted that he never got to show her the completed game.

Green added, “I never got to show her. She’s been gone almost 8 months now and sometimes it still doesn’t feel real.”

He also wrote, “I’m incredibly grateful that she’s able to be honoured inside the world of VI – at a special memorial just north of Hamlet. Miss you Mum.”

Grand Theft Auto VI reached players earlier this month following a 13-year wait after Grand Theft Auto V. Development was not without drama, as hackers threatened to leak Rockstar’s data before launch. Large numbers of people have been moving through the streets of Leonida, posting gameplay, and looking for hidden elements across the map.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy