Teresa Giudice says a well-known actress posed for a photo with her, then asked her reps why they were making her take a picture ‘with that woman’

Teresa Giudice claimed in her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey, that a famous actress posed for a photo with her and then asked her own representatives, “Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?” as reported by Page Six. She wrote that the encounter happened while she was in Los Angeles for an appearance alongside Mario Lopez.

Giudice did not reveal the actress’s name, but she said the comment came with a surprising tone. She said she understands that some people might not know who she is, but she still found the actress’s behavior rude.

The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrote that she cannot stand celebrities who treat their supporters poorly. “You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are?” she wrote.

The actress walked into the same restaurant years later

The situation had a strange follow-up years later at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Giudice said she was dining with her husband, Louie “Luis” Ruelas, when a woman approached her and asked for a photo. Only about 10 minutes later, the same actress walked into the restaurant.

Teresa Giudice recalls ‘rude’ interaction with A-list celebrity: ‘You think you’re such a big deal!’ https://t.co/OfcSDQ64bn pic.twitter.com/9ZrnLDjVf7 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 17, 2026

Giudice said the two made brief eye contact, though they did not say hello to one another. Giudice wrote that the actress was there to meet the same woman who had just asked her for a picture. “I hope she enjoyed feigning interest as her friend showed her the pictures we’d taken just moments before,” Giudice wrote.

Giudice has been on television since 2009 and said she views her fans as her real boss. She admitted that some fan interactions can become invasive or obsessive, but she said there should still be a standard of decency. “Everyone has to have some sort of boundary, and there’s a level of human decency that should apply to your interactions with any person, no matter how famous,” she wrote.

She said she will always make time to take photos with her supporters. Giudice described meeting fans around the world as the best part of her job and called them the loveliest people.

The memoir revisits the biggest triumphs, heartbreaks, feuds, and controversies of Giudice’s life. It includes details about her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and his deportation, the death of her father, and her current love story with Ruelas.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy