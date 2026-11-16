Johnny Depp’s first studio movie since the Amber Heard trial opened at No. 1 with $42 million, and 51% of moviegoers said he was the reason they went

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer, his first major studio movie since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office over the weekend, as reported by TMZ. The Paramount Pictures film pulled in approximately $19 million across 3,535 theaters in what is his first major studio release in eight years.

As detailed by 2 News, the movie earned another $23 million from 63 international markets, bringing its global debut to $42 million. The project has a reported production budget of $38 million.

Exit polls revealed that 51 percent of moviegoers cited Depp as their primary reason for attending the film. About 65 percent of ticket buyers said they would definitely recommend the movie to friends.

Critics and audiences are split on the film

The film sits at a 54 percent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wall Street Journal claimed it fails to find its tone and said Depp is “ridiculously blustery and loud as Ebenezer, as if trying to get laughs,” while other critics described the performance as insufferable or the film as bland.

Know the weekend result here isn’t a total bah-humbug for 'Ebenezer', as there’s still some Christmas wish left in the film: It has great audience exits with A- CinemaScore, 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 4.5 stars on Posttrack. There’s enough good will here for… pic.twitter.com/9tVyPQvR4r — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 15, 2026

Audiences have given the film a Verified Hot badge on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89 percent Popcornmeter rating, and it holds an A- CinemaScore. Some reports have linked the film to a public relations strategy for the star, with Vanity Fair suggesting it serves as a way of Christmas-washing his reputation.

According to Wikipedia, the film, directed by Ti West, is a gothic dark fantasy comedy horror take on Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol. Depp stars as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen. The production filmed in London and Dublin, including at The Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent.

The defamation case centered on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse, which Depp claimed falsely implied he was the abuser. A jury ultimately sided with Depp and awarded him millions in damages, while Heard won one count in her countersuit.

The film earned $1.5 million from preview screenings, which was in line with what trackers expected, as noted by The Hype Magazine. Paramount’s marketing campaign leaned heavily into the comeback narrative, including an appearance by Depp in full Scrooge costume at San Diego Comic-Con. He was spotted at a snow-covered Scrooge and Marley installation in the Gaslamp Quarter and interrupted a panel to introduce the trailer while in character.

The heist thriller How to Rob a Bank also opened over the weekend but did not reach the same commercial heights as Ebenezer. Depp’s next project, a revenge thriller called Day Drinker, is scheduled for a March release, and he is in talks to return for the sixth Pirates film.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy