Kylie Jenner is dealing with another lawsuit from a former household worker. On November 5, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court against Jenner, her companies, and several people on her staff. The filing lists claims of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and various labor law violations.

According to Page Six, Amaya stated that she began the job in March 2025 at a rate of $40 an hour paid in cash. She usually worked six days a week. According to her complaint, she was regularly refused overtime pay, expected to put in long hours, and told to travel between different properties without any money for mileage or for the time spent traveling.

She described one incident in which supervisor Laura Dooley directed her to go into Jenner’s closet by using a passcode. Amaya said she then found herself locked inside for more than an hour. The complaint says she called Dooley while panicking and asked for help, yet Dooley allegedly laughed and mocked the situation.

Workplace injuries and three earlier lawsuits from other former employees

Dooley allegedly responded, “No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.” Amaya said she remained trapped until another person finally arrived and let her out.

Kylie Jenner is facing a fourth lawsuit from a former household employee in seven months.



A former housekeeper alleges she was bitten by a dog, pepper-sprayed and trapped in Jenner’s closet for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/KiqdRuLOj7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2026

Amaya also claimed she suffered an injury on the job in September 2025. While she was cleaning a drawer in a laundry room, an unsecured canister of pepper spray went off and hit her eyes and face. She said the exposure caused blurry vision, burning, itching, dryness, irritation, and a constant sand-like sensation.

The next month, Amaya said a dog bit her while she was cleaning a doghouse at one of the properties. She reported what happened but received no real help and ended up buying over-the-counter medicine to treat the bite herself. She further alleged that she was ordered to leave certain rooms or stay out of view because Jenner preferred not to see her.

Amaya said her employment ended on February 6, not long after she asked why a different housekeeper was getting mileage reimbursement when she was not.

Attorney Della Shaker, who represents Amaya, commented that the claims point to wider issues involving domestic workers and wealthy employers. “This case raises a larger question: How many domestic workers are afraid to report unlawful treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge?” Shaker said. She also stated, “The truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear or silence,” and “No one should fear speaking the truth.”

Michael Rhodes, who represents Jenner, replied that the same attorney has now filed multiple cases involving former household staff. “These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie’s former household staff. It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday,” Rhodes said.

He continued, “We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.”

The new filing is the fourth lawsuit from a former household employee in a seven-month period. On April 17, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez sued Jenner and her companies, alleging harassment and discrimination tied to her Salvadoran background, her Catholic faith, and her immigration status. Vasquez claimed other staff mocked her accent, humiliated her, and assigned her unwanted tasks, and that a supervisor once threw hangers at her feet.

On April 29, Juana Delgado Soto filed a separate lawsuit accusing Jenner and her companies of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Soto claimed she was not allowed to look at or smile at Jenner and had to stay hidden in a bathroom or garage for hours whenever Jenner was present.

She also said she was refused drinking water and bathroom access and was treated poorly after her brother died. Basic workplace provisions have drawn scrutiny elsewhere too, such as staff charged for their own food.

On June 22, a former private chef who is listed in court papers as Jane Doe sued over pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination. The chef alleged that she miscarried after being required to work physically hard shifts even though she had a high-risk pregnancy, including long hours at a family birthday event in Palm Springs. She claimed the team mistreated her after the loss and then ended her employment.

Shaker represents all four women, and some of the cases name the same companies and supervisors as defendants. None of the allegations in any of the lawsuits have been proven in court.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy