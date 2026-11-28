Danny Trejo says he couldn’t quit Ben Shapiro’s ICE movie without being sued, so he ‘didn’t say what they wanted me to say’

Danny Trejo said he tried to leave Ben Shapiro’s immigration enforcement film Pawn Shop, but he stayed on after he was allegedly threatened with a lawsuit. The actor claimed he finished the movie only because he was under contract, and that he “didn’t say what they wanted me to say” while filming, as he told TMZ.

When asked about his role in the movie, which was produced by Shapiro’s company, Trejo said he wanted out. “I tried, and they said no … they’d sue the **** out of me,” he said.

Trejo’s comment about not saying what the production wanted appeared to refer to changing his lines in the script. He claimed he chose to stay on set to fulfill his contract, but took his own approach to the performance. During the conversation, he also praised Harvey Levin for his support.

Trejo has spoken out about the movie before

Trejo has faced backlash since the public learned he was working on a project centered on immigration enforcement. His son, Gilbert Trejo, also addressed his contract in an Instagram story, writing that his father is “handcuffed to this stupid project” and that “swaths of people have instantly turned their back on him,” per WJLA. Gilbert also claimed his father couldn’t publicly criticize Shapiro because of the contract, and only learned Shapiro was involved about two weeks into filming.

Danny Trejo Says He Tried to Quit Ben Shapiro's ICE Movie, Claims He Faced Legal Threat https://t.co/7EdKShy8zk — TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2026

The actor previously responded to the criticism by saying, “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE.” He added, “I know where I come from and I know our struggles.”

Pawn Shop is a Daily Wire production that also stars Harvey Keitel. According to a copy of the script obtained by The Bulwark, the film centers on a siege of a Minneapolis pawn shop during anti-ICE unrest. In it, an ICE agent and the shop’s employees and customers face off against protesters and an MS-13 group trying to free a detained man. The outlet reported that the script’s opening scene is modeled on the ICE killing of Renée Good.

The movie was filmed in Livingston, Montana, where the production drew protests and local officials moved to suspend its filming permit. Shapiro discussed the backlash on a Daily Wire show, calling the protests, the alleged crew intimidation, and the attempt to suspend the permit threats to the production. He also framed the dispute as part of a wider fight over political bias in Hollywood.

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