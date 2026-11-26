Ezra Frech’s prosthetic leg fell off in the middle of his ‘DWTS’ finale freestyle, and he went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy

Ezra Frech and his pro partner Daniella Karagach won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale, after Frech’s prosthetic leg came off in the middle of their freestyle. Frech quickly recovered, and the routine still earned the pair a perfect score, as reported by Page Six.

Frech started the routine with his prosthetic off, then put it on. It came loose soon after he jumped down a set of stairs onto the ballroom floor while Linkin Park’s “Numb” played. Frech, a Paralympian, got his prosthetic leg back on and finished the routine, which also featured wheelchair dancers.

Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro addressed the mishap after the routine, saying, “His prosthetic was not supposed to come off, but what an incredible recovery.” Judge Derek Hough called Frech a “hero,” and Carrie Ann Inaba praised Karagach for “creating a whole new vocabulary” of dance. The routine earned a perfect 30/30, bringing the pair’s finale total to 90/90.

He got the leg back on and kept going

In a pre-performance package, Frech said he wanted the freestyle to be a statement. “I want it to be a celebration of what is possible when you’re different,” he said. He got emotional discussing how Karagach, who called him her “best friend” and has spoken about their sibling-like dynamic, had fully embraced his prosthetic leg throughout the competition.

Frech said the song choice was intentional. “The song is about breaking stereotypes. No sob story, this is all about power,” he said. He added that the wheelchair dancers were included because they wanted to “change the way people see disability through this dance.”

The freestyle was the duo’s last dance of the night. They had already performed a tango to Avicii’s “Levels” in the Instant Dance Challenge round and a salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar, featuring Lucenzo, in the Judges’ Choice round.

Karagach, 33, had hinted on the official DWTS podcast that their freestyle had “definitely never been done before, let’s put it this way, ever on the show.” She added, “The type of dancing we have in it is very, very special … it’s very powerful. And if done correctly, it could definitely go down in, you know, a Dancing With the Stars history moment.”

In an interview posted to the official DWTS Instagram page, Frech, 21, reflected on what he learned from the show. “Coming into this competition, dancing was pretty far out of my comfort zone, let alone ballroom dancing, let alone doing it live on national television,” he said. He said that through his partnership with Karagach, he found he was “able to do things that literally [he didn’t] even think was possible.”

“This show has created so many beautiful memories for me this season and, at the same time, has been one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do,” Frech said. “The things that Dani and I are doing, we’re literally having to rewrite the rulebook every single week and push the boundaries of what a prosthetic leg is even designed to do in the first place.”

Frech also said what winning the Mirrorball would mean to him. “Winning the Mirrorball would signify that it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are, it doesn’t matter what adversity you face, it doesn’t matter what challenges come your way. Anything is possible,” he said.

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