A Boston man who has given Benjamin Franklin tours for six years faced a judge in full costume, then told reporters they were ‘minor charges’

Timothy Kingman, a Boston man known for his Benjamin Franklin impersonations, appeared in a Boston courtroom still dressed in his full colonial costume, one day after police arrested him on two outstanding warrants, as reported by TMZ. The 66-year-old, who has spent the past six years giving tours around the city as the Founding Father, pleaded not guilty to charges of shoplifting and assault and battery.

After the hearing, Kingman spoke to reporters outside the courthouse and downplayed the case, calling them “minor charges.” Prosecutors had pushed for him to be held on $500 bail. However, the judge released him on his own recognizance, asking only for his promise to return to court on January 13.

The judge also ordered Kingman to stay away from his accuser. During the hearing, his attorney told the judge about Kingman’s long-standing role as a Franklin tour guide in Boston. The attorney also claimed that the altercation behind the assault charge, which prosecutors said happened in March, was connected to alcohol issues that Kingman has since addressed.

He was spotted during a warrant sweep

Kingman was arrested around 2:15 PM Monday during a coordinated warrant sweep by the Boston Police Department, which rejected ICE detainer requests throughout 2025 under the city’s sanctuary law. Officers on Hanover Street noticed a man dressed head to toe as Franklin, then recognized him as Kingman, according to a police statement.

Court records show Kingman was charged with shoplifting in March and assault and battery in May, and a judge issued warrants in both cases after he failed to appear for a court date in June, per Boston.com. He spent the night in the Nashua Street Jail before his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

According to his attorney, Kingman has been sober for about eight months and has earned his income from the tours for the last six years. The attorney said Kingman graduated from Suffolk University, holds a master’s degree from Northeastern, worked as an electrician, and served eight years in the US Coast Guard. “It takes guts. He’s committed. He wears the outfit,” the attorney said, as reported by CBS Boston.

Under Massachusetts law, a simple assault and battery charge carries up to two and a half years in a house of correction, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. A first shoplifting offense involving goods worth less than $250 carries a fine of up to $250 under the state’s shoplifting statute. Kingman has not been convicted of either charge.

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