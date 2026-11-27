Elon Musk says every child in America will get two SpaceX shares, but only kids whose parents have activated their Trump Account qualify

Elon Musk said every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, but only children with an active Trump Account qualify. SpaceX will give one share of its stock to every currently active Trump Account, and Musk pledged to personally match the company’s donation, as reported by FOX Business.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote on X on Wednesday evening. The post followed an earlier announcement in which Musk wrote on X, “Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many.”

SpaceX said the shares, which were trading just above $127 on Wednesday, are meant to help the next generation benefit from the infrastructure the company is building. In a statement, the company said it believes ownership of the systems it builds should extend to young people for their long-term benefit.

Parents need to activate the accounts first

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell also announced a separate personal donation of more than 2 million shares of company stock. Musk, whose SpaceX also runs the Starshield system used by Ukraine, has said the company’s long-term goals include making life multiplanetary.

Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2026

To qualify for the giveaway, parents or guardians must make sure their child has an active Trump Account. The government has set up about 70 million accounts for eligible children, but parents must claim and activate them before they can manage the assets or allow contributions. The program is for American children under 18 who have valid Social Security numbers.

SpaceX plans to donate newly issued shares of its Class A common stock. According to Forbes, Musk said the company’s shares will be transferred in December. He said his personal contribution will follow in June next year, when his lockup period expires. Based on the number of children and SpaceX’s current share price, the outlet estimated the combined pledge could be worth nearly $18 billion.

The Treasury Department recently said deposits into the accounts have topped $9 billion, including philanthropic gifts and federal seed money. More than 3 million friends and family members have contributed, and contributions from personal sources have exceeded $1 billion.

Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, qualify for a one-time $1,000 seed contribution from the federal government. The Treasury Department has not said how many of the 70 million accounts parents have activated.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy