Nathan Fillion’s first encounter with Sir Elton John was so over the top, he is sure it has a deeper meaning. In a story that shocked his Once We Were Spacemen (oncewewerespacemen) podcast co-host, Alan Tudyk, Fillion told hundreds of thousands of viewers on Instagram and TikTok about the slap he is sure made him a squire.

In the clip, Fillion said that his meeting with the legendary singer happened at an awards ceremony where John was being honored. “I was about 25 feet away by the stage door,” Fillion told Tudyk. “And he looked over, and he saw me. Pointed at me. Made a beeline for me. Grabbed me by the shoulders again, and said, you’re a funny mother******, and slapped me across the face.” Predictably, Tudyk’s jaw dropped, and he uttered a shocked, “What!”

“And Alan, I believe, it was a good-natured,” Fillion told his co-host. He added, “A good little clap, there.” That is when he laid out his theory. “But Elton John is a knight. That is Sir Elton John. And technically speaking, if you are slapped by a knight, that makes you a squire,” Fillion cheekily noted.

Modern knighthoods reward contributions to national life

According to the UK government, a knighthood or damehood is awarded for major contributions to an activity, usually at a national level. The Royal Family explains that these honors recognize significant contributions to national life, and recipients have ranged from scientists to actors like Sir Patrick Stewart. The ceremony involves the monarch using a sword to dub the recipient, though the phrase “Arise, Sir” is not actually used.

The term “squire” also has its own history. Country Squire Magazine explains that in medieval times, a squire was a youthful aspirant seeking knighthood who trained in manners and warfare. Today, the magazine notes that while almost anyone can be called a squire, it supposedly helps to have grown up in a manor house or attended private school. Its tongue-in-cheek definition also suggests that being a squire is incompatible with things like wearing cheap clothing or drinking budget beer.

Fillion and Tudyk’s fans loved the story, and the comments turned into a joking debate dissecting the historical accuracy of Fillion’s new title. Many joked that it wasn’t a sign of being appointed a squire, with one TikToker writing, “I believe being slapped across the face is a challenge to a duel and you better not unalive Sir Elton John.” Another joked that getting clapped by Elton John is “the most chaotic honor ever.”

One user joked about how Fillion was now “some sort of rookie,” referring to his hit TV show The Rookie, while another quipped that Fillion is “now legally allowed to put Esquire after your name.” Some commenters also weighed in with actual history, with one user explaining that the slap is part of the “ritual of the accolade” and signals that “you’ve gone from a squire to a knight.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Sir Elton John’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Once We Were Spacemen’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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