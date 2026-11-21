A man says that while GTA 6 replicated Miami beautifully, his favorite detail is an Easter egg that he believes refers to a 2023 incident with Trump

A Miami local just started his playthrough of GTA 6 and said that the first thing he had to do “was drive around the city and see what I could recognize.” Cesar E. Flores, a law student and Miami native, says that Rockstar did an amazing job recreating Miami and claims he found an Easter Egg. In an Instagram (m1acesar) and TikTok (cesarfl0res) post that got hundreds of thousands of views, he shared that they added a detail referring to an incident with President Donald Trump from 2023.

In his video, he recorded his TV to show that he was at the restaurant Antoinettes in Vice City, claiming that it was a copy of the Versailles Restaurant on Calle Ocho. He pointed out the various similarities, overlaying images of the Versailles Restaurant over it, detailing what dishes you could order. Then he navigated his character to a flyer on the window that read, “All government officials must pay before leaving.”

Flores claimed this was a direct reference to a visit Trump made to the actual Versailles restaurant in Miami back in 2023, while he was in the city for a court case. Flores claimed, “He said in the restaurant, I’m paying for all of you guys. Order whatever you want. I’mma pay everything. Then he left and paid nothing.”

Flores’ story comes from a news report from 2023

Flores’ claim comes from a Miami New Times report which covered the 2023 event. The outlet noted that Trump stopped at the restaurant to decompress, noting that the iconic restaurant has long been a site for politicians to meet their local voters. The outlet alleged that Trump told the crowd, “Food for everyone,” but a source later indicated he only stayed for about ten minutes, and no one actually received any food. This report had remained unconfirmed, and the restaurant itself never addressed the situation.

Flores’ viewers took to the comments to geek out about the detail Rockstar put into the game that gamers have not only waited for, but they went out of their way to be able to play it peacefully. One person wrote that the name for the restaurant, Antoinette, works in many ways because they made it a bakery for a historical reference, and because ”Marie Antoinette, the wife of King Louis XVI of France, lived in the Palace of Versailles!”

Many other commenters shared anecdotes based on the similarities they saw between the world and the game map. One user shared, “they have my grandpas old beach house in the game. i drive by it every mission. side or main. i wish i could take it for myself.” Another user noted, “as someone who grew up in Miami and moved away, I wanna buy the game just to walk around again.”

Overall, many of Flores’ viewers focused on the realism of the environment, with one person noting, “I swear the developers moved here and literally experienced Miami to its core.” This level of detail had another fan writing, “And that explains why it took 13yrs. The ATTENTION TO DETAIL IS INSANE. These things take time lol.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Rockstar’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Flores’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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