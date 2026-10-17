The studio behind a shot-glass Russian roulette game against a demon canceled its public demo, fearing AI copycats would beat it to launch

Alliance Arts has canceled the public demo for its upcoming game Drunken Goddess Reflux over concerns that AI tools could be used to copy the game before its official launch. Alliance Arts announced on X that the demo, which had been scheduled for October 19, will be replaced with closed online play sessions.

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Drunken Goddess Reflux is an indie game currently listed on Steam, where it is described as a drinking survival game. According to PC Gamer, players face off against an anime demon girl in a version of Russian roulette played with shot glasses, and the rules grow stranger the more alcohol is consumed.

The studio said it worried others could use the demo to “quickly imitate or replicate the game’s presentation and gameplay with AI or other tools.” Alliance Arts added that it feared such copies could be released before the game’s own launch.

The studio says its small team could not police a public demo

Alliance Arts, which GamesRadar notes is also known for Needy Streamer Overload, said it had originally planned to release the demo publicly with some restrictions on posting and streaming gameplay videos. After reviewing its resources, the studio concluded that it could not properly manage those restrictions with its current team.

Instead, the developer will hold closed online sessions for a limited number of participants, who must agree to specific requirements and rules about how they handle gameplay footage. Applications are being handled through the game’s official Discord server, which the team also plans to use to gather feedback.

Change to the Demo Release Plan for Drunken Goddess Reflux



We've canceled the public demo planned for Monday, October 19. Instead, we'll hold closed online play sessions for a limited number of participants.



We sincerely apologize for the short notice to everyone who was… — Alliance Arts (@AllianceArtsEN) October 16, 2026

PC Gamer pointed to a wider pattern behind the studio’s concerns. The outlet noted that one developer who shared a game prototype online saw it cloned within five hours, and that McPixel developer Sos Sosowski has shared numerous examples on Bluesky of indie games being copied by AI cloners and released on Steam.

Copycat games are not a new problem, as the mobile market has struggled with clones for years. Demo plans have slipped out early for reasons that had nothing to do with AI, too, as when a Lost Judgment demo listing surfaced on PSN before it was announced.

Drunken Goddess Reflux is still slated to launch on Steam on December 8, according to Gematsu. “We sincerely apologize for the short notice to everyone who was looking forward to it,” the company said.

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