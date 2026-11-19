A 27-year-old Toronto man told CTV News that his in-game partner in GTA 6, whom he calls “Lulu,” comes before his real-life girlfriend for now. Roman Burke’s comments have added fuel to an online debate over whether romancing a character in Rockstar Games’ new title counts as cheating.

Burke, a sales executive, explained that the two characters work as a team in the game. “We’re going on missions together. We’re doing heists together. We’re really making money together,” he said of Lulu, his nickname for protagonist Lucia Caminos.

As reported by UNILAD, Burke appeared to hold his girlfriend, Alexandra Abad, to the same standard. “When you do that? Then I can rock with you the same way. But until then, it’s me and Lulu,” he told CTV News.

Some people think it’s cheating, and others think the outrage is overblown

Between heists, the game lets players guide Jason Duval and Lucia through romantic activities like texting, holding hands, grabbing drinks, buying gifts and visiting meditation retreats. Some social media users argued that putting more effort into an in-game partner than a real one is a form of cheating, while others said a relationship that ends over a digital character was not going to last anyway.

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Rockstar has said the romance side of the game is optional. As detailed by Gfinity, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told IGN that it is “up to the player” and that players won’t be penalized for skipping it. Players build the relationship through activities outside missions and by replying to texts, while Jason and Lucia remain partners in crime throughout the story either way.

The debate took off as the game finally launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, after Rockstar kept strict silence on GTA 6 for much of its development. Some players also pointed out that games like The Sims feature far more in-depth relationships, calling the backlash hypocritical.

The romance debate is not the only strain the launch has put on couples. Some gamers have shared viral 10-day contracts asking partners to agree to zero mission interruptions until November 29, while some partners have answered with counter-agreements reminding them that “Lucia is not your real girlfriend.”

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