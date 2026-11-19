Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett told TMZ that GTA 6 is ‘more of a how-to video’ on how to steal a car and shoot a cop

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett told TMZ that GTA 6 works as a how-to guide for crime, speaking out as Rockstar Games’ long-awaited game released Thursday. The Republican lawmaker said the game, set in the fictional Vice City, desensitizes children, but added that Congress won’t try to legislate it.

As reported by BroBible, Burchett shared his concerns during a conversation with TMZ. “I think it’s really just more of a how-to video,” he said, adding that there would be “a documentary on it” about “how best to steal a car at gunpoint and shoot a cop.”

Burchett, who represents Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district, also turned his attention to the parents who let their children play it. TMZ shared the interview on X, noting that the congressman believes those parents need to raise their kids better.

Burchett thinks the fix starts at home, not in Congress

Burchett argued that the game numbs young players to violence, pointing back to his time in the state legislature in Nashville. “It desensitizes kids. They’ve done study after study,” he said. “So yeah, it’s a, it’s a dangerous scenario, but parents need to start raising their children.”

😬 Tim Burchett is not a fan of GTA VI. He tells @jacob_wass that parents who let their kids play the game need to raise their children “better.” pic.twitter.com/RA1a0L882Y — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2026

Research has not drawn a direct line from violent games to violent acts. In an updated resolution, the American Psychological Association said there is insufficient scientific evidence of a causal link between violent video games and violent behavior. It found a small link to mild aggression, such as yelling and pushing, and revised its earlier statement because policymakers had cited it as proof that games cause violence.

GTA 6 is the first main entry in the series since GTA 5 came out in 2013. It launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after Rockstar pushed it back twice, first from fall 2025 and then from May 2026. The studio kept strict silence on GTA 6 for much of the build-up to its release.

Burchett acknowledged that his role in government gives him no path to stop the game’s release, and said lawmaking is not the answer. “We’re not going to legislate it,” he said. “You can’t legislate anybody on morals. It’s kind of like military intelligence and congressional ethics. Neither one of them exist. It’s like the mob going in and saying, hey, you bank robbers, you need to be nicer to the tellers.”

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