A woman says she was almost canceled for calling salmon ‘zombie fish,’ so she went back to film a school of them dying as they spawn

Marine science creator McKenzie Margarethe (mckensea) recently found herself defending her use of the term “Zombie Salmon” on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. In a video with over a million views, she decided to address the controversy head-on by filming at the Puntledge River Hatchery in British Columbia, Canada, where she provided a clear look at the fish in question while explaining why they have such a strange name.

Margarethe filmed herself standing in front of a window looking into the river, saying, “A few weeks ago, someone tried to cancel me for calling these salmon Zombie Salmon. Because, as you can see, they are basically the living dead right now.” Behind her, a large school of salmon sluggishly swims through the water. The fish appear visibly damaged and bleached. She said, “They are dying, but somehow still alive.”

“I would like you all to know that I did not come up with the name ‘Zombie Salmon.’ That is something they’ve been called for a very long time because they are literally the swimming dead,” Margarethe said. She explained that as these fish return from the ocean to the freshwater streams where they were born, their bodies start to shut down as they are no longer capable of living in freshwater. Their only goal at this point is to mate and fertilize the next generation.

The Zombie phase is the end of a Salmon’s lifecycle

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) characterized this stage as an intense event, and the fish only survive on their accumulated fat since they can no longer eat. The site notes that all of the fish’s efforts go into making fertile nests durable enough to survive winter and spring floods. Males even grow fearsome teeth and hooked upper jaws for dominance, all by using their fat reserves.

According to FWS, over time, Pacific salmon experience system-wide deterioration as they reach spawning grounds, leading to the deterioration of their body, and some fish even lose chunks of their body and decay in the process while still swimming around. Their demise reportedly comes within days of spawning.

A lot of Margarethe’s viewers shared their encounters with this phenomenon. One user who grew up by a spawn point shared that it was interesting to watch and drew hundreds of eagles, but came with a strong smell. Another user wrote that the term Zombie also applied to the fish’s behavior in this stage, noting that they “act like zombies” during this stage and won’t “react or swim away to save themselves.”

The larger reaction was one of curiosity, humor, and bewilderment. Many viewers were confused about why the term zombie salmon would upset anyone, with one user joking, “Who are you supposed to be offending, zombies? Salmon? I don’t think either group is online.” Others just brought humor, with a TikToker quipping, “‘Dying but somehow still alive’ is how my coworkers describe me when I pull up for work on exactly zero hours of sleep and have forgotten my coffee.”

Quite a few users asked about the edibility of the Salmon at this stage, and Margarethe responded, writing, “the meat is gross so i wouldn’t eat it,” noting that farmed salmon are harvested before this point. However, while the meat isn’t edible to humans, FWS noted that this stage is vital for the ecosystem and the carcasses feed other animals.

In her video, Margarethe shared that the fish also feeds the forest, noting, “So yes, the trees in the Pacific Northwest literally eat salmon.”

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