A Florida dad killed his wife and three young kids as a 911 dispatcher listened on an open line and heard him say ‘Sorry, buddy’

Warning: The article contains descriptions of violence and other disturbing details.

A father in Plant City, Florida, killed his wife and three young children before taking his own life while a 911 dispatcher listened to the incident on an open line. According to NBC Miami, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister addressed the tragic events that took place at a home in the 1700 block of Sparkman Road during a news conference. The call reportedly came in at 3:29 PM, but the authorities aren’t sure who placed the call or which phone was used.

“This afternoon, we receive a 911 call, and the dispatcher is listening and it’s an open line. And we can hear a male’s voice say, ‘Sorry, buddy,’ and we hear a loud bang.” Chronister said, per the outlet. “In the distance, we can hear a small child begging for his life. ‘Dada, daddy, please don’t shoot me. Daddy, please don’t kill me.'” According to the sheriff, the child repeated these pleas three or four times before the dispatcher heard another bang.

According to KTUL, deputies arrived at the residence just over ten minutes later, at 3:40 PM. Chronister stated that they forced their way into the home after spotting a young child, who was lying lifeless on the floor. He explained that by the time officers arrived, the violence had already concluded. The Sheriff alleged to the press, per NBC, that the father “executed his three small children,” who were aged 1, 3, and 5. Chronister said, “He then executes his wife, and then takes his own life.”

The Sheriff characterized the situation as evil

In the press conference, the outlet reported that Chronister stated, “What the deputies encountered here today is pure evil.” He further noted, “There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy. A family has been lost, and our hearts are with their loved ones, friends, and everyone in our community who knew them.” The sheriff said they, too, are “searching for answers.”

KTUL reported that investigators are working to determine a motive for the killings and are currently treating the case as a murder-suicide, the second in Plant City in the past few months. Chronister noted that the family had resided in the home for about a year, and the sheriff’s office had no previous calls for service at the location. He also mentioned that neither parent had a criminal history.

The Sheriff said that the emergency personnel involved in the response have been deeply affected by the event. The department is mandating that the responding deputies and the dispatcher speak with support teams to process the experience.

#BREAKING A Plant City man murdered his entire family, including his three small children, while their cries were heard on a 911 call, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says. https://t.co/MqnIQ6KRjb pic.twitter.com/YthijN9T9K — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 20, 2026

“As we approach the holidays, we know that some of this community will struggle, they’ll be overwhelmed with emotions,” Chronister said. “I’m making the plea to all of you. If you need help, simply have the courage and strength to ask for it.” The sheriff pointed to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline as a source of help and encouraged people to contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211.

The sheriff said, “If you’re struggling, a permanent solution to a temporary problem is never the answer. Pick up the phone. You are not alone.”

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