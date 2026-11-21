A woman told a bartender her date’s bourbon was ‘a poor person’s drink’ and ordered him Pappy, then he excused himself to the bathroom

A bartender named Samantha said in a TikTok that a woman at her bar called her date’s W.L. Weller Antique 107 “a poor person drink” and had him served Pappy Van Winkle instead, as reported by BroBible. The man later excused himself to go to the bathroom and never came back, she claimed.

According to Samantha, the woman quickly interjected when the man placed his order. “You know, that’s a poor person’s drink,” the woman allegedly said. “Go ahead and pour him some Pappy. I will not be seen with somebody ordering alcohol made for poor people.”

Samantha said the man took the Pappy like a shot, which upset the woman, who demanded another glass. While he was in the bathroom, the woman allegedly told Samantha, “I will not be seen with somebody who cannot afford the good things in life. It’s just not happening.” She decided to close out the tab, then realized the man had already left the bar.

The cheaper bourbon has a trophy of its own

Samantha said the woman reacted with shock. “She’s like, ‘What? Are you kidding me? He stood me up, and he’s leaving, and I am a catch. How do people not understand that? I am a catch, and I am so financially secure, and he’s gonna leave me. Me! Absolutely not,’” Samantha said.

Bar regulars can bring plenty of drama for bartenders, from a regular furious over a Corvette to this woman. Samantha said she was a regular who often brought dates to the bar, and those outings were “a train wreck every single time.”

Pappy Van Winkle is a wheated Kentucky straight bourbon known for being rare and expensive, with bottles often selling for between $1,000 and more than $5,000 on the secondary market. Its 20-year expression scored 99 out of 100 from the Beverage Testing Institute in 1996, per VinePair.

Weller Antique 107 has a suggested retail price of $50 to $60, and it won the top prize at the 2025 London Spirits Competition with the same score, as reported by Food & Wine. BroBible noted that it can often be found for less than $100. Samantha said she thinks Weller Antique is “phenomenal” and does not care for Pappy at all.

Viewers weighed in on the story in the comments. “Once it’s in the glass, who can tell the difference?” one commenter wrote. Another asked, “Is she confusing Weller with well?” referring to the lower-cost liquor bars use for mixed drinks.

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