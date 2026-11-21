New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his Achilles tendon while playing in a friendly soccer match against City Hall reporters, a game his side won 10-5. He announced the injury at a Friday press conference while wearing a walking boot that he expects to keep on for six to eight weeks, as reported by BroBible.

The mayor said he will likely be unable to return to the soccer pitch for about nine months. The injury happened during the second half of the match on indoor turf, and Mamdani said there was no contact with other players as he ran for the ball. He admitted that he skipped stretching before the game.

“For those who don’t know, we played a friendly game against the press corps last night, soccer, which we won 10-5. I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35,” Mamdani said. He added, “Soon after, I tore my Achilles, and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks, and I will play soccer in about nine months.”

He still made sure to mention the score

Mamdani wore the boot at the Friday morning press conference, which was focused on the closure of Rikers Island. The injury comes at the end of a big year for soccer in the region, as the New York and New Jersey area hosted the World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he tore his Achilles in a friendly soccer match against the nyc press corp :(



He says he’ll be in a boot for 6-8 weeks and can’t play soccer for 9 months — but doesn’t miss a chance to trumpet his victory in last night’s game. pic.twitter.com/KA1olXjJ3E — Sahalie Donaldson (@SahalieD) November 20, 2026

The mayor has been open about his love of sports, from an executive order repealing kids’ bedtimes during the Knicks’ NBA Finals run to celebrating Arsenal winning its first Premier League title since 2004. He also had a soccer field set up on the grounds of Gracie Mansion, according to a transcript of an NY1 interview released by the mayor’s office.

He launched NYC Open Play, an overnight pickup soccer program, on June 12 as part of the city’s World Cup festivities, offering free overnight games in every borough through July 18, per Complex. The program was created with New York City FC, NYC Footy, NYC Parks and the Hudson River Park Trust, and it let adults 18 and older play at designated fields across the city.

Back in July, Mamdani also announced that Gotham FC, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions, will join NYCFC in making Queens their permanent home beginning in 2028, per the mayor’s office. He said at the announcement that it was “high time” the team had a world-class, soccer-specific stadium in the city it represents. He also credited the women of Gotham FC with changing the game for American soccer and noted that the city had opened soccer fields for people to play on all night long.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy